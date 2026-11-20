

ARK Invest bought Anthropic shares worth a potential $90 million across six ETFs, led by ARKK's purchase of 556,777 shares.

ARKQ also bought Anthropic shares while selling 33,430 Nvidia shares. Nvidia faces a California investigation into whether its chips were illegally sold to China.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought around 935,000 shares of newly public Anthropic (ANT) across six funds on Thursday, the day the Claude maker made its Nasdaq debut. The firm also sold 33,430 Nvidia shares from its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the chipmaker's China exposure draws intensifying regulatory scrutiny.

Anthropic stock tumbled 5% overnight Thursday, after a 17% surge in its debut session. Nvidia stock also traded 1% lower overnight.

Anthropic's Record Debut And ARK's Accumulation

ARK's buying was spread across six funds, led by the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which bought 556,777 Anthropic shares, the largest single purchase of the day. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) added 90,923 ANT shares and sold 33,430 Nvidia shares.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) picked up 146,183 shares, and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) bought 77,782 shares. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) added 38,729 shares, and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) bought 24,574. In total, the purchases totaled a potential $90 million.

ANT stock opened at $111.50 after pricing 980 million shares at $83 each, raising $81.3 billion. That is the largest IPO on record, topping SpaceX's (SPCX) June debut. At the close, the company's fully diluted market cap was roughly $1.8 trillion. Its prospectus showed $33.24 billion in revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up 1,200% year-on-year.

Third-quarter revenue rose 47% sequentially. Anthropic also carries nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google.

California Probes Nvidia Over Alleged China Chip Diversion

Nvidia has had a far worse week. California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued an investigative subpoena on Thursday over whether the company's advanced chips reached China in violation of U.S. export rules.

The probe follows the resignation of former CEO Jensen Huang, who stepped down after admitting to an extramarital affair. The affair involved Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which is under investigation for allegedly diverting restricted chips to China.

ANT, NVDA Stocks: Retail View

Retail sentiment around both ANT and NVDA stocks remained 'extremely bullish'.

A user said,“$ANT Traders will try to front run the additions of the stock to index ETFs and funds, which means the stock may fall once the additions are made and traders exit the stock. That happened with $SPCX.”

Another user said,“$NVDA I will be a buyer on Monday, or perhaps the close Friday. This is way over done. The world needs this technology, nothing anyone says or does or legislates can change that.”

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