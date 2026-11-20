These are the top six highest grossing movies of the year 2026 from breaking records to earning millions across the world. Take a look at some of the biggest box office successes of this year.

With only a month remaining in 2026, several super hit films have been performing remarkably well at the box office. Check out the highest grossing films of the year below.

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar 2' is on the top of the list with a global collection of Rs 1,813.39 crores. The film garnered Rs 1,375.39 crores and earned a net profit of Rs 1,149.30 crores at domestic levels. The movie, which came out in the month of March, received a great response from the audience. Ranveer plays the lead role in the film along with Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan.

'Ramayana' has been doing exceptionally well and has earned Rs 1,519.05 crores globally within just 14 days of its release. The film earned a domestic gross of Rs 1,009.05 crores and made a net profit of Rs 844.40 crores. Ranbir Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the film along with Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey.

Rajinikanth along with director Nelson Dilipkumar, has given another blockbuster film with 'Jailer 2'. The film is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It earned around Rs 826.74 crores worldwide.

Next on the list is the crime drama 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'. With a total collection of Rs 589.16 crores, the film earned Rs 455.96 crores gross at domestic levels. It made an impressive net profit of Rs 380.86 crores. Ajay Devgn plays a leading role in the film, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Tabu are also in pivotal roles.

With just a low budget of Rs 2 crores, 'Hanuman Ansh' became a surprise hit. It earned a huge amount of money, Rs 452.53 crores worldwide. The film is one of the most profitable of this year. The film earned an impressive amount of Rs 403.73 crores gross and made a profit of Rs 342.15 crores in India. Shobhinav Satya stars in the film, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba.

'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, has also made it to the top-grossing list. The war film earned Rs 449.44 crores worldwide. The film earned Rs 392.19 crores and made a profit of Rs 328.33 crores at domestic levels. Sunny Deol shares the lead roles with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.