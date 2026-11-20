

Anthropic debuted 17% above its IPO price as the Nasdaq fell over 2%. Lee cited Cisco's 1997 comeback as a reason to stay patient.

Anthropic set an $81.3 billion IPO record, but buyers at the open ended the day down 13%. Analyst Ryan Detrick found that 33 of 36 major listings rose on debut, yet the median first-year drop from a peak was 53%.

As Anthropic closed its Wall Street debut 17% above its IPO price on Thursday and the Nasdaq sank over 2%, Fundstrat's Tom Lee pointed to Cisco's comeback from its 1997 plunge as a reason for tech investors to stay patient.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) fell from about $9 to $5 in just three months in 1997, Lee told CNBC. A year later, the stock reached $18, doubling the money of investors who had bought at $9 and held through the slide.

“I think that we are at that moment where it feels like max pain, but for the patient investor, this is going to have a big payoff,” Lee said.

Why Anthropic's Opening Buyers Lost Money

Anthropic (ANT) and its selling shareholders priced 980 million shares at $83 apiece, above the initial range of $70 to $78. The $81.3 billion deal valued the Claude maker at about $1.5 trillion and overtook SpaceX's (SPCX) $75 billion June offering as the largest IPO on record.

Billionaire tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya flagged a difference between the two debuts. Anthropic opened 34% above its IPO price at $111.50, compared with an opening gain of about 11% for SpaceX. By the closing bell, SpaceX had pulled ahead. It finished its debut 19% above its offer price, while Anthropic closed at $97.17, up 17%.

For investors who bought at the opening price, the difference was bigger. SpaceX buyers ended the day up 7%, while Anthropic buyers were down 13%.

Who Pays For The Next Wave Of AI?

Lee called the tech selloff a healthy correction and said Anthropic could show established companies why they need to upgrade their systems.“It's a call option on basically the discovery of a lot of future things, and it's going to expose that existing companies need to rapidly upgrade their infrastructure,” he said.

Anthropic's own computing and infrastructure costs rose 382% from a year earlier as third-quarter revenue climbed 1,127%. When asked whether cloud providers such as CoreWeave (CRWV) and Nebius (NBIS) could see higher borrowing costs, Lee said that their customers could help finance the expansion.

“So in other words, I think there's going to be plenty of people that are going to buy that compute and that capacity, and it may end up being funded by corporations instead of by investors and speculative capital,” Lee said. He even floated a bank as a future cloud provider.“I mean, who knows? JP Morgan might become a neo-cloud, right?”

Lee also said construction jobs could sway the political debate over data centers as newly elected Democrats take office in 2027.“You know, 10 gigawatts in any state is equal to building 450,000 homes,” he said. Without a similar boom in housing, hotels or roads, he said, states would struggle to replace that work.“Losing data centers in any state is a massive economic black hole.”

Tom Lee Warns Against 'Selling The Lows'

However, Anthropic's strong debut did little to lift the broader market on Thursday. The Dow fell 2.2%, and the S & P 500 logged its sixth straight loss. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 1.96%, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 2.19%, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) slid 2.18%.

Lee warned on X that investors who gave up now risked“selling the lows.” He counted 10 previous six-day S & P 500 losing streaks over the past 15 years. In all 10 cases, the index was higher a week later, with an average gain of 2.7% and a median gain of 2.1%. He put the odds of a Friday gain at 70%.

During Lee's CNBC interview, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was down more than 8% after Hunterbrook Media reported that a Chinese server maker on a U.S. export blacklist had used updated AMD firmware.“The claims misrepresent AMD's business practices and relationships,” an AMD spokesperson told Reuters. The company said it complies with U.S. export controls. Hunterbrook's affiliated hedge fund disclosed a short position in AMD.

When asked whether AMD's slide reflected broader unease after Nvidia's (NVDA) recent disclosures, Lee said there were limits to what chip restrictions could achieve.“Because you know, if we limit hardware, we can't necessarily limit software,” he said. He expects AI to remain a major market story in 2027.“I think that this is an important reset, and I think next year it's still going to be one of the biggest stories.”

Analyst: The Day-1 Pop Can Fade Fast

On the other hand, Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick offered a reason to be patient about buying Anthropic. Of 36 major listings he tracked since Google's 2004 debut, 33 rose on day one. The median first-day gain was 31.2%, yet the median drop from a first-year peak was 52.6%. Figma (FIG) showed how quickly fortunes could turn. Its shares soared 250% on debut and later fell 86.2% from a peak.

“Looking at previous major IPOs shows that a pop on Day 1 is common. But so is a massive correction at some point over the next year,” Detrick said.

Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman also saw room for optimism about AI and patience on Anthropic's share price.“AI sentiment is in the gutter, but today's IPO has a chance to shift momentum,” he said before trading began. For investors who missed the debut, he pointed to a broader pattern: IPOs gain about 19% on average on day one, he said, but 60% trade lower a year later.

Gordon Johnson Sees Echoes Of Dot-Com Bust

While Lee sees a parallel with Cisco's 1997 comeback, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson sees one with the 2000 tech bust, when a flood of new shares competed for investors' cash.

Johnson tallied more than $700 billion across the AI sector this year. It includes $156 billion from the Anthropic and SpaceX IPOs, about $180 billion in announced equity programs at Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (META), and more than $370 billion in bonds from major cloud companies. Some of those stock sales could still lie ahead. Alphabet's plan allows it to sell up to $40 billion in shares over time, while Meta's $97.5 billion plan includes up to $60 billion in such sales.

Johnson sees another test when IPO lockups expire, freeing employees and early backers to sell. His concern is whether enough buyers will be waiting.“The AI revolution is real. So is the wall of paper,” he said.

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