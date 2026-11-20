

Choppy technology trades amid Anthropic's much-anticipated IPO suppressed liquidity across the board as investors freed up capital to invest in the new AI company on the block.

The Taiex in Taiwan plunged nearly 6%, putting the benchmark on course for its worst week since 1991. According to Rajat Agarwal, an Asia equity strategist with Societe Generale, the sharp selloff across the AI sector reflects worries that AI-led growth is slowing down and the“peak growth phase” may have passed.

Global stock markets are headed for a steep red close this week despite Claude-maker Anthropic's (ANT) record debut on the Nasdaq.

While ANT stock jumped more than 17% on its listing on Thursday, the rest of the U.S. markets took a beating, adding pressure to an already challenging week across the board.

Asian markets, including China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, also slumped on fears of the unsustainability of the AI boom, and inflation concerns spread far and wide.

US Markets Vs Asia Markets

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, are poised to end the week more than 5% lower, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is headed for a decline over 6% this week.

Choppy technology trades amid Anthropic's much-anticipated IPO suppressed liquidity across the board as investors freed up capital to invest in the new AI company on the block. Even Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) strong third-quarter results failed to boost sentiment.

Much like Wall Street, Asia's main bourses also witnessed a bloodbath, slumping severely at the open on Friday. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 and Seoul's KOSPI each plunged about 4.5% in the morning trading. The Taiex in Taiwan plunged nearly 6%, putting the benchmark on course for its worst week since 1991.

The iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) has been hit the worst this week, losing nearly 14% so far. The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) is also down nearly 6% as the heavily AI-weighted market witnessed a steep selloff in SK Hynix and Samsung, following the AI rout in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), and the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) are also headed more than 5% lower this week.

Tech Stocks Have Plunged This Week

Among major tech stocks, U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) have tumbled nearly 12% this week, while American shares of SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY) have lost more than 9.5% of their value so far.

Samsung, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and NVDA shares have also taken a beating amid the tech rout.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is down 10.43%. This is despite the exchange-traded fund drawing more than $13.1 billion year-to-date, on track for its largest annual intake on record, as per The Kobeissi Letter. This month alone, SMH has attracted +$2.2 billion, putting the fund on track for its largest monthly inflow since the +$3.2 billion recorded in July.

Meanwhile, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is down about 10% this week. As per The Kobeissi Letter, U.S. technology stock valuations have hit their lowest level since March 2020 amid the market correction.

Anthropic's Record IPO Crunches Liquidity

Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday much above its allocation price of $83. ANT stock soared more than 17% at close, ending the session at $97.17 and taking its valuation to roughly $1.76 trillion.

“The listing of Anthropic failing to lift the market sentiment is the main hit on AI across Asia,” Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd. told Bloomberg.

“Short sellers are seeing no improvement in downside pressure, so there no rush to cover their short positions,” Leung added.

Is AI Trade Running Out Of Growth Catalysts?

According to Rajat Agarwal, an Asia equity strategist with Societe Generale, the sharp selloff across the AI sector reflects worries that AI-led growth is slowing down and the“peak growth phase” may have passed.“The second element is on the demand vacuum that we are seeing,” Agarwal told Al Jazeera.

“At the time when foreigners are not buying, it is to be seen how long can the domestic investors stay put, particularly in Korea, on which the drawdown has been more severe,” he added.

Meanwhile, analyst Michaël van de Poppe said in a post on X that ANT stock would eventually see a selloff after its run-up in the first few days, after which liquidity would rotate toward other risk-on assets.

“I would expect to see $NQ, $BTC and other assets to rally upwards from that liquidity injection alongside a drop in Oil and the Yields,” he said.

Retail Stance: US Vs Asia Markets

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPY slipped from 'bullish' to 'neutral' at the time of writing, while it was 'bullish' for QQQ. Sentiment around DIA slipped to 'bearish' territory.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around EWJ was 'bullish,' while it was 'neutral' for MCHI and EWY. Sentiment around EWT was 'bearish' at the time of writing.

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