MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai gold prices fell further on Friday morning, continuing a trend of trading below the Dh450 mark for the first time this year.

The 24K and 22K variants were trading at Dh425.25 and Dh393.75 per gram, respectively, at the open of the markets on Friday, the lowest the metal has traded in 13 months.

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The other variants of the yellow metal, 21K, 18K, and 14K, traded lower at Dh377.50, Dh323.75, and Dh252.50 per gram, respectively. Spot gold was down 4.13 per cent to $3,528.89 per ounce as of 9:00am UAE time. Silver lost 6.83 per cent to $41.43 per ounce.

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Dubai gold prices fall below Dh450 for first time in 2026 Dubai gold price loses Dh14.75 in one week; 24K trades at Dh470 Dubai gold price loses Dh5 as 24K trades at Dh473 per gram

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