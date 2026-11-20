Dubai Gold Prices Lose Dh19 In One Day, Reach 13-Month Low
The 24K and 22K variants were trading at Dh425.25 and Dh393.75 per gram, respectively, at the open of the markets on Friday, the lowest the metal has traded in 13 months.Recommended For You
The other variants of the yellow metal, 21K, 18K, and 14K, traded lower at Dh377.50, Dh323.75, and Dh252.50 per gram, respectively. Spot gold was down 4.13 per cent to $3,528.89 per ounce as of 9:00am UAE time. Silver lost 6.83 per cent to $41.43 per ounce.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.ALSO READ
- Dubai gold prices fall below Dh450 for first time in 2026 Dubai gold price loses Dh14.75 in one week; 24K trades at Dh470 Dubai gold price loses Dh5 as 24K trades at Dh473 per gram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment