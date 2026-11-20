MENAFN - GetNews)"HobbiesHighlight lists merchant campaign dates and compares four packages by contents and size"HobbiesHighlight covers Black Friday golf clubs deals with Pinemeadow campaign dates and four Pre, PGX and Callaway Strata packages compared by contents and fit.

New York, NY - Nov. 19, 2026 - Black Friday golf clubs deals are covered in the HobbiesHighlight guide, which compares Pinemeadow Pre and PGX packages sold by Pinemeadow with Callaway Strata 12-Piece and women's Strata 11-Piece packages from Fairway Golf. The article brings merchant promotion dates together with the contents of each purchase, giving golfers a way to assess holiday offers against the accessories they already own.

Full comparison and current prices: the HobbiesHighlight guide

Black Friday golf clubs deals: sale dates and package options

Pinemeadow's early Black Friday campaign ends on 22 November. Its next campaign runs from 22 to 29 November, followed by Cyber Week from 30 November to 7 December. The guide lists no coupon code or fixed percentage discount for these four picks. These windows identify merchant promotions; they do not establish a reduction on every set.

For shoppers comparing Black Friday golf clubs deals, the guide explains how to assess an offer alongside package contents. A low advertised price can leave less room for savings when missing accessories must be purchased separately. The same model, hand selection and stated length belong in any comparison between merchants.

Top picks: Pinemeadow Pre and PGX package set contents

The Pre package set includes a carry bag with dual straps, a kick stand and rain hood, plus a mallet putter. Its playing selection extends through 4-PW, with a 3H between the longer clubs and numbered irons. Cavity back heads and premium steel shafts are among its listed features. The golf bag is supplied, but the rain hood does not establish waterproofing throughout.

The PGX set lists nine playing clubs, regular flex and men's standard sizing. Its driver has a titanium-alloy clubhead, with stainless steel listed for the remaining equipment. Carry and putting items are separate. Black Friday golf clubs deals involving PGX therefore require a different total-cost comparison for a buyer starting without those items. Pinemeadow excludes air shipping for both packages, including international air service, so delivery arrangements matter for a holiday gift.

Black Friday golf clubs deals: men's and women's Callaway Strata sets

The men's Strata set contains nine playing clubs rather than twelve. Its maker's table lists a 5H, 6-9 and a pitching wedge. The women's set has seven playing clubs, with a 5H, 7 and 9, and a sand wedge in its mix. Covers and carrying items explain the larger piece counts.

Those layouts answer what comes in a full package: buyers need the itemised list, rather than the number in its name. The guide's review helps readers see whether the supplied mix fills gaps. Comparing Black Friday golf clubs deals on that basis makes the contents included in a sale as relevant as the headline discount.

Complete golf club sets for beginners

A complete set groups purchases into one order; separate purchases let a golfer replace one worn item. A beginner looking for a first set can compare the Pre bundle's wider numbered range with the compact Strata layout. Players returning to the game can start with what remains usable at home before deciding what to buy.

The guide also addresses whether beginners must fill every space: there is no single required purchase count. A useful short-game selection and putting tool can matter more than an unused extra club. Each set should suit the shots being learned on the course. Balls, shoes, gloves and practice time remain separate parts of the budget.

For readers comparing hybrids with a long iron, Callaway describes the former as a forgiving alternative to difficult numbered clubs. Whether that option is easier to hit depends on personal fit and practice. More wedges or woods need a clear purpose before joining a starter set.

Fit, premium features and high launch claims

The shorter Strata package lists its longest club at 44 inches and putting club at 34 inches; the men's measurements are 45 and 35 inches. For Black Friday golf clubs deals, these dimensions help buyers assess fit before ordering a set. Colour alone cannot determine the right choice.

Materials also differ: Pre lists graphite in its driver and 3-wood, with steel in its hybrid and irons. Shaft flex, loft and grip feel warrant attention when assessing a set. Forgiveness, distance and high launch descriptions explain design goals, without proving ball flight or performance for a particular swing. A fitting can clarify uncertain measurements before a purchase.

Buying a set during Black Friday sales

The HobbiesHighlight guide presents three top picks followed by four detailed entries. When buying golf club sets, readers can compare the delivered total, returns policy and exact products before payment. The shop listing and basket should agree on the selected set. A bag for walking rounds serves a separate routine from a cart bag. The best fit for the intended use matters alongside value during Black Friday sales.

The complete HobbiesHighlight guide, with each pick and its current price

About HobbiesHighlight

HobbiesHighlight publishes gear guides and product reviews for hobbies, covering purchases for a music room, craft table or weekend project.