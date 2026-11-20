MENAFN - GetNews)"Daven Electric Corp. team and service vans"Daven Electric Corp. has opened a new Manhattan, New York location at 444 3rd Ave, expanding access to licensed residential and commercial electrical services, including repairs, panel upgrades, inspections, code compliance and new construction work.

Licensed electrical work for Manhattan apartments, co-ops, condos, offices and storefronts, now from a Manhattan address on Third Avenue.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK - November 19, 2026 - Daven Electric Corp., a licensed New York City electrical contractor serving residential and commercial customers, has announced its new location in Manhattan, New York, at 444 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016. The location, on Third Avenue in Murray Hill-Kips Bay, gives the company a base in the borough and brings its electrical services closer to co-op and condominium owners, apartment residents, landlords, building managers, office and retail tenants, and general contractors.

Manhattan's buildings put their own demands on electrical systems. Prewar co-ops, high-rise condominiums, mixed-use buildings with shops below apartments, and office buildings each come with different wiring, capacity and access questions. Much of the work also happens inside occupied buildings, where residents, tenants and building management all care about how and when it gets done.

From the Financial District, SoHo and Murray Hill-Kips Bay to Midtown, the Upper East Side and Harlem, Daven Electric Corp. provides electrical work built around safety, code compliance and attention to detail.

Bringing Professional Electrical Services Closer to Manhattan Customers

Electrical needs in Manhattan change from one building to the next, and often from one floor to the next. An apartment owner in a prewar co-op may need a panel upgrade or new circuits for a kitchen renovation. A condo board or managing agent may need inspections, violation corrections or emergency lighting work in common areas. A retailer may need code compliance work before a storefront opens, and an office tenant may need lighting, power and data wiring for a new floor.

Daven Electric Corp.'s new Manhattan location gives the company a local base for that range of work. The company provides a full range of Manhattan electrician services for residential, commercial and industrial customers, including electrical repairs, troubleshooting, emergency electrical repairs, panel and breaker upgrades, rewiring, outlet and fixture work, lighting installation, smart home wiring, preventative maintenance, electrical safety inspections, ECB violation corrections, tenant fit-outs and new construction installations.

A Focus on Licensed Expertise, Safety, and Code Compliance

Daven Electric Corp. holds an active electrical firm license from the NYC Department of Buildings, license No. 4418. The company's Manhattan page states that its electricians follow National Electrical Code standards, work in compliance with DOB requirements and pull the right permits when they are required.

The rules themselves changed recently. The 2025 New York City Electrical Code took full effect on December 21, 2025, and applies to electrical work filed on or after that date. Owners of older buildings planning alterations, service upgrades or violation corrections need that work done to the current code and through the DOB permit and inspection process.

Some electrical problems are obvious right away, while others build slowly. Daven Electric Corp. recommends an inspection without delay when a property has frequent outages, flickering lights or breakers that keep tripping, and it advises inspections before and after major renovations. For businesses and multi-unit buildings, the company recommends inspections every year. Its inspections cover wiring and outlet safety, load capacity and panel condition, compliance with code updates and potential fire hazards.

For ongoing upkeep, Daven Electric Corp. offers custom electrical maintenance plans for residential, commercial and industrial properties across Manhattan. A typical plan includes annual safety inspections, panel and circuit breaker checks, GFCI, AFCI and outlet testing, checks for loose wiring, corrosion and wear, lighting and emergency lighting checks, and surge protection reviews. Each plan is tailored to the property's size, use and electrical load.

Electrical Support for Manhattan Renovations and Property Improvements

Many Manhattan electrical projects start with a renovation. A kitchen or bathroom remodel or a refreshed office floor can add appliances, HVAC equipment, lighting and technology that an older electrical service was never designed to carry.

Checking the panel, circuits and wiring before walls are closed lets owners plan upgrades as part of the job instead of finding limits later. Daven Electric Corp. can assess panel capacity and circuit needs, plan lighting and outlet placement, run dedicated circuits for appliances, upgrade panels to higher amperage, replace outdated fuse boxes and handle whole-house rewiring.

In co-ops and condominiums, renovation work is often coordinated with building management, and the electrical scope has to fit that process. Daven Electric Corp. works with homeowners, interior designers, property managers and general contractors, and it handles permit filings and inspections for the work that needs them.

Supporting Residential and Commercial New Construction in Manhattan

Daven Electric Corp. also provides full electrical installations for new construction and major renovation projects in Manhattan, priced by project. Its commercial work covers office, retail and warehouse space, both new and renovated, along with service upgrades, power audits and load studies, lighting upgrades and controls, generators, UPS systems, data systems and structured cabling.

For tenant fit-outs and buildouts, the company designs custom electrical layouts, installs wiring, panels and lighting, sets up power distribution and data and communication wiring, installs emergency lighting and exit signs, and handles code compliance and permitting. It works on these projects with design-build firms, property management companies, architectural and engineering firms, and commercial construction firms.

The company also performs data center work and industrial electrical services, including motor controls and machine wiring, three-phase power repairs, and transformer and panel malfunctions, for clients such as warehouses, data centers, labs and tech facilities.

Helping Manhattan Properties Prepare for Modern Electrical Demands

Manhattan apartments and offices now run more equipment than many of their electrical systems were built for, including computers, network equipment, smart devices, modern HVAC systems, electric vehicle chargers and security systems.

Daven Electric Corp. helps owners find out whether an existing system can safely carry that load. Its smart home work covers homes, condos and luxury apartments, with WiFi-enabled lighting, smart outlets and switches, automated electrical controls, wiring for home networks and smart security systems, and integration with existing wiring. For businesses, the company offers lighting upgrades and controls, energy efficiency upgrades, LED lighting, whole-building surge protection and electric vehicle charger installation.

When something fails in a commercial space, it can stop work for employees and customers. Daven Electric Corp. handles emergency electrical repairs and troubleshooting for homes, businesses and industrial properties in Manhattan.

New Manhattan Location Expands Daven Electric Corp.'s Local Presence

Located at 444 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016, the new location places Daven Electric Corp. on Manhattan's East Side, in Murray Hill-Kips Bay.

The Manhattan location joins the company's other listed locations in Brooklyn, Long Island City and Floral Park, and it adds a Manhattan address for a borough the company already serves.

Whether a customer needs electrical troubleshooting, a panel upgrade, lighting improvements, an inspection, violation corrections, renovation support, a tenant fit-out or a new installation, Daven Electric Corp. provides detailed estimates before work begins, so customers can understand the scope of a project in advance.

Continuing a Commitment to Manhattan Property Owners

The Manhattan location builds on Daven Electric Corp.'s work across New York City, where it serves Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

The company evaluates the electrical requirements of each property and project instead of applying one standard answer. In Manhattan, that means accounting for a building's age, construction and use, its past renovations, the equipment it runs and the expectations of its owners, board or management.

Daven Electric Corp.'s new Manhattan location is positioned to serve co-op and condo owners, landlords, building managers, business owners, retailers, contractors, developers and other customers seeking professional electrical work throughout the borough.

Property owners interested in discussing an electrical project, requesting an estimate or learning more about available services can contact Daven Electric Corp. to discuss their electrical needs.

About Daven Electric Corp.

Daven Electric Corp. is a New York City licensed electrical contractor providing residential, commercial, industrial and data center electrical services. The company performs electrical repairs and troubleshooting, panel upgrades, wiring and rewiring, lighting work, smart home wiring, preventative maintenance, electrical safety inspections, code and ECB violation corrections, tenant fit-outs and electrical installations for construction projects.

With a focus on safety, code compliance and clear communication, Daven Electric Corp. serves homeowners, businesses, property managers, contractors and developers throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the rest of New York City.