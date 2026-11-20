MENAFN - GetNews)"The revised comparison covers four options from Creality and BIQU, a dated coupon and checks on kit contents"GadgetGuardians updates its 3D printer Black Friday sale guide with four options from Creality and BIQU, a dated coupon and checks on project size, materials and kit contents.

New York, NY - Nov. 20, 2026 - 3D printer Black Friday sale shoppers can compare four models in an updated GadgetGuardians guide. It covers two Creality choices, two BIQU options and a dated store coupon. The GadgetGuardians covers the Ender-3 V3 SE and K2 Plus Combo alongside the two BIQU printers.

Full comparison and current prices: the GadgetGuardians guide

3D printer Black Friday sale: save with Creality coupons

The 3D printer Black Friday sale guide lists Creality's US-store code VIPSALE5 for 5% off all items. It ends 31 December 2026. These discounts apply to the US store as described in the guide. The supplied offer feed provides that wording. The guide asks buyers to check code acceptance at the shop before paying.

A coupon does not prove a saving against a known earlier price.

The guide separates the base machine from larger kits. The value of deals depends on which parts and materials are required. Buyers can view each pack and compare offers for orders with the same contents. Some add a dryer or feeder. The basket must match the item being compared. Stock, delivery and the total can vary.

A bundle may include accessories with no planned use.

3D printer Black Friday sale: printers, filament and Combo

For 3D printer Black Friday sale buyers, the SE has auto leveling and Z offset. Creality lists both. Its stated filament list includes PLA, PETG and flexible TPU. Material settings for PLA and PETG differ, so the correct profile matters for each spool. The two Creality picks suit different project sizes and starter projects.

The K2 Plus has cameras built into its body. These are maker specs, not measured scores.

The K2 Plus has a 350mm cubic work area. Its chamber has active heating. The standard Combo package includes one four-bay Creality Filament System. The Combo needs more equipment for the stated maximum of 16 colors. Counting the supplied kit is part of a fair comparison.

The GadgetGuardians looks at maximum speed. That differs from the time needed to print an actual file. A high ceiling cannot predict print quality across all shapes. A starting point is a design that resembles the planned work.

The choice depends on the task and room available.

Free files and printing materials

A 3D printer Black Friday sale purchase can begin with a free downloaded design to reveal size limits. A slicer places it on the build plate. It estimates the required filament. The preview lets a buyer see the layer paths together.

It does not prove a precise fit after printing. Fitted parts may need a short trial. The object can follow.

Material guidance matters as much as dimensions. Separate filaments can require different temperature settings. A compatible nozzle and profile define the setup. An enclosed body and active chamber heat are separate features.

An enclosure alone does not prove the latter. The manual is the source for the exact model.

Creality's color mapping guide explains how spools match the sliced file. Owners should check the match. A preview can show a mismatch before printing. The external rack and feeder are separate routes.

For 3D printing of functional items, use a short test section. That can be a useful first step. It can save a large failed attempt. The design should follow once the fit is clear.

Printing costs, shipping and price

The 3D printer Black Friday sale comparison also considers multicolor printing, which can produce waste outside the finished object. The slicer estimate should include purging and any temporary structures. A mix of spools is useful only when the materials have a purpose.

A Pro suffix or promised upgrade also needs an exact hardware list.

Before shopping, the guide recommends a project plan to decide what to buy. Machines consume supplies during setup, trial work and maintenance. A reliable routine makes it easy to repeat a result. Prior experience helps identify the extra functions that will get used.

BIQU Hurakan and BIQU BX now join the comparison. Hurakan comes with Klipper pre-installed and a stated 220 by 220 by 270mm work area. The BX lists a 250mm cube and a direct extruder. Both selections need the correct voltage and shipping option.

Offers, returns and home projects

The guide lists the discount beside each Creality selection; no code is listed for BIQU. The offer is limited by its deadline; buyers should review warranty terms, return conditions and shipping and the complete sale price before an order. The deadline determines when the promotion ends. The 3D printer Black Friday sale guide puts the right kit before the advertised savings. The planned job guides that decision.

Buyers can read the merchant's current details. They should keep a record of the chosen version.

The complete GadgetGuardians guide, with each pick and its current price

About GadgetGuardians

GadgetGuardians publishes practical tech guides and reviews. Its website covers audio and desk gear for everyday spaces. The site groups useful equipment by room. It links those selections to related reviews.