MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Friday, bringing pleasant weather to the high mountain areas and moderate conditions across the rest of the Kingdom. High-level clouds are expected to appear, while winds will be moderate, blowing from the northeast to northwest.

In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the early morning hours due to fog formation over high mountain areas and parts of the plains and Badia.

On Saturday, temperatures will rise slightly, reaching around 5–7 degrees Celsius above their seasonal averages. Pleasant conditions will prevail in the high mountain areas, while the rest of the Kingdom will experience moderate weather. High-level clouds are also expected, with moderate westerly winds.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, with pleasant weather expected across most regions and moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. High-level clouds will appear, while northwesterly winds will be moderate and occasionally active.

On Monday, pleasant weather will continue across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions. Some low-level clouds are expected over the northern parts of the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range as follows: Eastern Amman, 25–13 C; Western Amman, 24–12 C; northern highlands, 22–12 C; Sharah Highlands, 23–8 C; Badia regions, 26–10 C; plains, 25–13 C; northern Jordan Valley, 29–16 C; southern Jordan Valley, 29–18 C; Dead Sea, 30–19 C; and Gulf of Aqaba, 30–18 C.

//Petra// MF