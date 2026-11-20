MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a joint declaratio by the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine following the November 19 summit, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"As a first step towards a cessation of hostilities, the leaders called on Russia to agree to an energy ceasefire for the duration of the winter," the document reads.

The summit participants stressed the need for a ceasefire agreement that would allow food exports from the Black Sea region, given the importance of safe passage for vessels and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to global food security.

The leaders condemned Russia's systematic escalation of deliberate and indiscriminate missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's civilian population and civilian infrastructure. They also noted that, despite suffering record losses, Russia had made only minimal territorial gains this year and had failed to capture any strategically important settlements.

At the same time, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuing long-term political, diplomatic, military, financial and civilian support for Ukraine. Strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, particularly its capabilities to intercept ballistic missiles, remains a priority. Ahead of winter, the partners, together with third countries, intend to make additional efforts to supply Ukraine with missile defense systems.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to fulfil in its entirety the pledge made by NATO Allies to provide 70 billion Euro in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026 and at least equivalent levels in 2027," the statement reads.

The document also notes that, under the EU's Ukraine Support Loan program, EUR 90 billion in military and financial assistance will be provided by the end of 2027, helping cover Ukraine's financial needs for a substantial part of next year.

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The summit participants also devoted particular attention to future security guarantees for Ukraine.

"They underlined that Ukraine must have robust and legally binding security guarantees in place, once a ceasefire enters into force. These guarantees will be defensive in nature and closely coordinated with the US," the document states.

Such guarantees could include continued long-term military, financial and technical assistance to Ukraine; participation in a proposed U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism; and the establishment of a European-led Multinational Force Ukraine composed of contributions from willing nations and supported by the U.S.

The force is expected to be able to carry out security measures in the air, at sea and on land, as well as help rebuild the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Other possible elements of the guarantees include legally binding commitments, adopted in accordance with national procedures, to take measures to restore peace and security in the event of a renewed Russian armed attack.

Regarding a peaceful settlement, the leaders reaffirmed their support for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of the United States and Europe. At the same time, they stressed that international borders cannot be changed by force and that Ukraine's sovereign right to choose its own security arrangements and alliances must be fully respected.

The summit participants also reaffirmed that Russia's frozen sovereign assets would remain immobilized until Russia ends its war of aggression and compensates Ukraine for the damage it has caused.

In addition, the leaders agreed to step up economic pressure on Russia, particularly targeting its oil and gas revenues; counter illicit financial flows and the use of Russian cryptocurrencies; weaken Russia's military-industrial complex; and continue efforts to combat the shadow fleet.

The joint statement also condemned Russia's hybrid attacks in Europe, including acts of sabotage, information operations and cyberattacks. The leaders stressed that such actions would not force them to abandon their support for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine