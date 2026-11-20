MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Politico, Ukrinform reports.

According to the article, during the meeting, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia agreed, among other things, to increase energy output and condemn the International Criminal Court and“and other similar bodies” that have tried to hold Russia accountable for what United Nations investigators declared last month to be war crimes in Ukraine..

Some Republican lawmakers in Congress called the agreement "a big mistake" that would do little to lower fuel prices.

“They use the proceeds of their exports to fund the war to kill Ukrainian civilians,” said Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn.“I think that's a big mistake, and, also, I think it's the wrong cure for the disease because it really wasn't able to really have an impact on diesel prices before the midterms.”

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a frequent Trump critic, said he hopes the incoming Democrats will hold the administration accountable in ways his own party didn't.

“If anybody is going to change it, it's going to be a Democrat majority that will use leverage and I hope they do use whatever leverage they have to rescind the waivers,” Tillis said, referring to the president's decision to waive sections of a new law that imposed tariffs on Russian oil and gas.

“Shenzhen is not the Yalta of Putin's dreams,” FM Sybiha says

Allowing a surge in Russian fuel products onto the market may end up“disincentivizing the development of refining capacity in the U.S.,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

The White House's readout of the trilateral meeting didn't mention Ukraine or a peace proposal. Nor did any of the leaders' statements suggest that Trump pushed for an end to Putin's aggression against Ukraine or challenged Xi's role in supporting the conflict through exports of components essential to Moscow's military.

Photo: AA