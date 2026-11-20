MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Taiwan is rated 13th among 70 economies in the World Digital and AI Ranking 2026 released November 11 by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development. According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), the economies were ranked using 88 criteria under the five categories of Technology and Infrastructure, Efficiency, Workforce Development, Values and Governance. The top three spots went to the US, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Among the criteria that made up the overall appraisal, Taiwan topped the world in“information technology and media stock market capitalisation,”“business agility toward opportunities and threats,”“companies understand AI cybersecurity risks,” and“societal attitudes toward globalisation.”

The country ranked second globally in“total expenditure on R&D,”“total R&D personnel per capita,”“agility of companies,” and“companies invest in AI training.” It was third in“high-tech exports,”“use of big data and analytics,”“educational assessment PISA-math,”“higher education achievement,” and“citizen trust in AI.”

It also stood out in“city use of AI to improve quality of services” and“employee training” at fourth;“graduates in science” and“government cybersecurity capacity” at sixth; and“world robots distribution,”“women with degree,” and“company AI systems protect sensitive data” at seventh.

The ministry said the strong showing underscores Taiwan's global leadership in advanced AI research and development, business agility and technological manufacturing.

It added that the findings will be used as a policy reference as the MODA continues to implement its four major policy initiatives: formulating technology-based fraud prevention measures, building a healthy AI ecosystem, strengthening national communications and cyber resilience, and promoting digital governance.