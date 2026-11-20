S&P Revises Azerbaijan Business Development Fund's Outlook To Positive
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. International rating agency S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund's (ABDF) long-term credit rating to positive from stable, while affirming the fund's long-term and short-term credit ratings at 'BB/B'.
S&P Global Ratings announced the decision in a statement.
Will be updated
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