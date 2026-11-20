President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Vietnam (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with Hoang Thanh Tung, Vietnam's Prime Minister, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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