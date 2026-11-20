Sid (red) and Siu (green), the stars of Up-Down-Up Time!. Image: Status Is Down.

Latency fog, a traffic spike and a broken link in Packet City. Screenshots from the game: Status Is Down.

Siu's Speed Up, Build and Pyramid Dart moves in action. Screenshots from the game: Status Is Down.

The free one-tap arcade game has expanded to 20 web languages, with Sid and Siu, an optional public leaderboard and offline Android play.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SINGAPORE, 19 November 2026 - Microsoft Outlook went down on Thursday, 12 November, disrupting email access. On Friday, 13 November, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours. On Monday, 16 November, a software bug disrupted JPMorgan Chase customer transactions. On Tuesday, 17 November, an internal update affected Apple services, including iCloud and Apple Pay. CNBC counted ( ) four major system problems in four consecutive business days.Microsoft blamed a bug undetected since July; JPMorgan cited a software bug in on-premises hardware. The FAA said ( ) data flooding its telecommunications network made legacy equipment unstable, with no indication of a cyberattack. Apple said its outage was caused by an internal update, not a cyberattack. Reuters reported ( ) that companies and officials said the incidents were not linked to cyberattacks.Status Is Down's parent company, SID Monitor, has launched Up-Down-Up Time!, a free one-tap arcade game designed to help people kill downtime. The game launched on 16 November and expanded to 20 web languages on 19 November. Its goal is to stay UP for as long as possible.Up-Down-Up Time! won't get a flight off the ground or a payment through. But it turns the language of weeks like this into a game.One tap flips the heroes between UP and DOWN lanes. Players dodge bugs, collect uptime packets and keep fictional Packet City online. The obstacles are named after real causes of downtime, and the game explains each as it arrives. Latency fog makes bugs appear late. A traffic spike adds 30% speed. A broken link creates a gap that players cannot flip across. DDoS swarms, floods of fake traffic, and flapping links add obstacles as runs accelerate. The score is an uptime percentage, the number engineers watch on their dashboards; every service, bug and outage in Packet City is fictional.Status Is Down introduced Sid and Siu on 16 November ( ), three days ago. Sid, its red mascot, has three floating signal arcs. When he goes down, the arcs turn grey and he melts into a puddle. Siu, the green mascot of sister platform Status Is UP, has an upward-pointing pyramid above his head. Status Is UP helps website owners keep their sites running.Siu's four moves mirror the four things Status Is UP helps website owners do. Harden raises a shield; Speed Up smashes through bugs; Build bridges broken links; Recover brings Sid back UP. Uptime packets fill Siu's pyramid meter, enabling a Pyramid Dart that clears outages ahead. Sid's Drip Bomb clears every bug from his lane.Modes include Endless, Daily Uptime Window and Challenge a friend. The daily mode offers the same 60-second course to every player: the first run counts, while later runs are practice. Players can share courses and result cards. The optional public web leaderboard, added on 18 November, requires a free SID account; leaderboard names and scores are public.A run can be over in seconds, fitting between refreshes. The browser game needs no download. Its 20 languages include right-to-left Arabic. Android stores the whole game on the phone for offline play. The game is free, with no purchases.Security companies have made games before, usually as training tools for phishing or attack response. Up-Down-Up Time! is an arcade game made for fun, not a training module, from a company focused on outage intelligence and uptime."Nobody enjoys an outage. You refresh, you wait, you refresh again," said Alex Goh of SID Monitor. "Status Is Down is there to tell people what's going on when something breaks. With Up-Down-Up Time!, we wanted to give them something fun to do while they wait, and to give downtime and uptime two characters people actually like."Recent SID Monitor launches since October 2026 include the Status Is Down MCP for outage intelligence in AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Cursor; self-serve advertising; the Status Is UP app; and Sid and Siu entertainment, including daily puzzles, stickers and an animated series.Play free in the browser ( ) or get the Android game on Google Play ( ). Press and media information: full release page ( ).About SID MonitorSID Monitor owns Status Is Down, which provides differentiated outage intelligence through service-status and community-signal context. Its sister platform, Status Is Up, supports Uptime Enablement through recognition of steady uptime and verified recovery performance. Together, the products help teams understand disruption signals and work toward more reliable digital services.Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC. Microsoft, Outlook, JPMorgan Chase, Apple, iCloud, Apple Pay, ChatGPT, Claude and Cursor are trademarks of their respective owners. SID Monitor and Status Is Down aren't affiliated with them.© 2026 SID Monitor Pte Ltd. All rights reserved.

Alex Goh

SID Monitor Pte Ltd

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Status Is Down Launches Up-Down-Up Time!, a Game Designed to Help Kill Downtime After a Week of Major Outages News Provided By SID Monitor Pte Ltd November 20, 2026, 05:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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