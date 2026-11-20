MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Canadian businessman, entrepreneur, mentor, and author Jay Scott Kirk Lee introduces three books designed to inspire future leaders, parents and etnrepreneurs.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian entrepreneur, businessman, and published author Jay Scott Kirk Lee has announced that his three books are now available to readers worldwide through his official website, .

With more than two decades of experience in business, sales, marketing, leadership, and entrepreneurship, Jay Scott Kirk Lee has built his career around developing businesses, mentoring individuals, and encouraging others to pursue personal and professional success.

His three publications explore subjects he believes are fundamental to the future: preparing children for artificial intelligence, helping younger generations embrace emerging technology, and developing the confidence and mindset necessary for entrepreneurial achievement.

Three Books Focused on Education, Innovation, and Success

1. Raising AI-Ready Kids

A practical parenting guide designed to help families navigate the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence. Jay Scott Kirk Lee explores AI safety, responsible technology use, critical thinking, and the essential skills children will need to succeed in an increasingly automated world. The book encourages parents to raise independent thinkers, confident leaders, and children who embrace technology without becoming dependent on it.

2. My Friend AI: The Big Little Adventure

An illustrated children's book introducing young readers to artificial intelligence through imaginative storytelling and educational adventures. Jay Scott Kirk Lee makes complex technology accessible and entertaining while encouraging curiosity, creativity, responsible AI use, and independent thinking.

3. 365 Days of Business Power

A motivational business and personal development book featuring 365 daily affirmations focused on wealth, leadership, confidence, sales, and entrepreneurship. Drawing on his extensive business experience, Jay Scott Kirk Lee encourages readers to strengthen their mindset, develop discipline, and take consistent action toward their professional and personal goals.

A Message from Jay Scott Kirk Lee

"I've spent more than 20 years in business, and one thing I've learned is that success has very little to do with where you start and everything to do with how you think, what you believe, and the actions you take every day. As a Canadian entrepreneur, businessman, and father, I'm passionate about preparing the next generation for a world that will look completely different from the one we grew up in. Artificial intelligence will change everything, but leadership, confidence, creativity, and independent thinking will always be valuable. These three books represent my belief that whether you're six years old discovering AI for the first time or sixty years old building a business, it's never too early or too late to develop the mindset for success."

- Jay Scott Kirk Lee, Canadian Entrepreneur and Author

Sharing Knowledge with a Global Audience

Through these publications, Jay Scott Kirk Lee hopes to reach an international audience of parents, educators, aspiring entrepreneurs, business professionals, and individuals interested in personal development.

By making his books accessible online, Jay Scott Kirk Lee aims to encourage lifelong learning and help readers develop the knowledge, confidence, and skills required to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.

About Jay Scott Kirk Lee

Jay Scott Kirk Lee is a Canadian entrepreneur, businessman, published author, business mentor, and sales and marketing strategist with more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries.

Throughout his career, Jay Scott Kirk Lee has focused on business development, entrepreneurship, sales leadership, investment, and mentoring others to achieve their professional goals.

An advocate for personal development, entrepreneurial education, and emerging technologies, Jay Scott Kirk Lee believes that confidence, leadership, adaptability, and independent thinking are among the most important qualities for success.

His writing reflects his commitment to empowering families, developing future leaders, and inspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their ambitions.

Book Availability

All three books by Jay Scott Kirk Lee are now featured on his official website, with links to access each publication online.

View all three books by Jay Scott Kirk Lee Click Here

/books

Media Contact

Jay Scott Kirk Lee

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Books: /books

Jay Lee

JayScottKirkLee

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Jay Scott Kirk Lee Announces Three Published Books on Artificial Intelligence, Parenting, and Business Success News Provided By JayScottKirkLee November 20, 2026, 05:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology



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