DOW Valve assembles and tests stainless steel valves with pneumatic or electric actuators, solenoid valves and limit switches before delivery.

SOUTH KOREA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pneumatic actuator mounted on a stainless steel 3-piece ball valveSEOUL, South Korea - DOW Valve Co., Ltd. (DOW VALVE), a Korean manufacturer that has concentrated on stainless steel industrial valves since 1985, supplies valve bodies, pneumatic and electric actuators, solenoid valves and limit switches as a single assembled and tested automated valve. The company reports more than 100,000 units delivered to semiconductor, secondary battery, food, pharmaceutical and steel sites.One Supplier for the Complete Automated ValveBuying a valve, an actuator and accessories from separate sources means matching brackets, signals and specifications on site. DOW Valve assembles and tests the complete unit before delivery, so that one supplier is responsible for the whole automated valve. Its quality control covers assembly, material, surface roughness and vacuum testing, and its field-oriented technical sales team handles everything from specification review to after-sales service.Nine Product Families and 286 ModelsElectric actuator mounted on a stainless steel ball valveThe lineup comprises nine product families and 286 models: stainless steel piping valves (66 models), sanitary valves and fittings (76), vacuum valves and fittings (47), butterfly valves (18), actuators and accessories (23), control valves (4), pressure and temperature regulators (8), plant valves (26) and valve spare parts (18). Customers can also start from their industry. The website recommends product sets for 12 industries, for example 60 products for semiconductor and display, 75 for food and beverage, 65 for pharma, bio and cosmetics, and 45 for secondary battery processes such as slurry transfer, vacuum drying and electrolyte filling.Certifications, R&D and PatentsSanitary (clamp-end) 3-piece ball valveCertifications and technology back the range. DOW Valve holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 management system certificates, and its products carry 3-A 68-00 (sanitary ball valve), KS B 2813 (butterfly valve), CE (butterfly valve and pneumatic actuator) and ATEX (pneumatic actuator) approvals. A corporate R&D institute, established in 2021 after an R&D department opened in 2011, develops new products and localizes overseas products. Patents include a ball valve with a bypass flow path (Korean patent 10-1020126) and a valve lever with an improved operating structure (10-2594296).Global Brands and Online SourcingDOW Valve also distributes global brands in Korea: it has been the official importer and supplier of HORA (Germany) control valves since 2005 and the exclusive Korean agent of HTC (Highlight Tech, Taiwan) high-vacuum valves since 2023. Its online platform ValvePark (valvepark) lets buyers request quotes for valves and piping materials in one place.About DOW ValveDOW Valve Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and incorporated in 1987. Its head office is in Gasan Digital Complex, Seoul. Quote requests:..., +82-2-6309-5656, .DOW Valve Co., Ltd....1301~1303, Gasan Terra Tower, 78, Digital-ro 10-gil, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea (08517)+82-2-6309-5656

DOW Valve Co., Ltd.

DOW Valve

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DOW Valve Delivers Stainless Steel Valves, Actuators and Accessories as One Tested Automated Package News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 20, 2026, 05:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.