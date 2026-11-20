Brazilian Plastic Surgeon Dr. Igor Brazioli Slivinskis invited

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Brazilian Plastic Surgeon Dr. Igor Brazioli Slivinskis Invited, with Approximately 20 Korean Plastic Surgery Specialists in Attendance

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brazilian Plastic Surgeon Dr. Igor Brazioli Slivinskis Invited, with Approximately 20 Korean Plastic Surgery Specialists in AttendanceIn-Depth Discussions on Vertical Midface Lifting, Precise Endoscopic Techniques, and Nerve PreservationAB Plastic Surgery announced the successful completion of a live surgery and academic exchange event focused on the Ponytail Lift, held on November 7 with invited Brazilian plastic surgeon Dr. Igor Brazioli Slivinskis.The event featured a live surgery performed by Dr. Choi Jae-Ik of AB Plastic Surgery, bringing together Korean and international plastic surgery specialists to exchange the latest clinical insights and surgical techniques in minimally invasive facial lifting. Through the live procedure, participants examined anatomical approaches, key surgical techniques, and practical considerations based on clinical experience.Approximately 20 Korean plastic surgery specialists attended, discussing the principles, indications, and clinical considerations of the Ponytail Lift, particularly anatomical structures, nerve preservation, and midface tissue repositioning.Dr. Igor, a Brazilian plastic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, specializes in facial rejuvenation and Endotine-assisted lifting techniques. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP). He also contributes to international medical education through cadaver workshops and masterclasses on midface lifting.The academic session focused on precise endoscopic approaches and vertical lifting mechanisms in midface surgery. Because the midface contains complex anatomical structures, including facial nerves, meticulous dissection and tissue repositioning are essential. Participants discussed surgical approaches aimed at minimizing nerve injury and preserving surrounding tissues.Particular attention was given to the Ponytail Lift's vertical repositioning of sagging midface tissues. Compared with conventional lateral or diagonal lifting approaches, discussions explored differences in tissue movement, facial contour changes, and three-dimensional midface volume restoration.The technique's potential relationship to the Fox Eye aesthetic, a trend in cosmetic surgery, was also discussed. However, specialists emphasized that surgical suitability and outcomes depend on individual anatomy, skin condition, and the degree of aging, making appropriate patient selection and precise surgical execution essential.The session also examined midface tissue fixation using Endotine Ribbon, a bioabsorbable fixation device designed to help maintain repositioned soft tissues. Discussions highlighted the importance of tissue movement direction, fixation placement, individual anatomical characteristics, and detailed surgical planning.One attending plastic surgeon commented, "It was extremely valuable to observe and discuss Dr. Igor's practical clinical techniques and approaches to the Ponytail Lift."Another specialist noted that the event provided valuable insights into surgical indications, future developments, and emerging global trends.Dr. Choi Jae-Ik, who performed the live surgery, stated, "This event provided a meaningful opportunity to share Ponytail Lift techniques and clinical expertise through an actual surgical procedure alongside Dr. Igor and approximately 20 Korean plastic surgery specialists. Performing the surgery while discussing anatomical approaches and exchanging clinical experiences with colleagues made the experience particularly valuable."He added, "We will continue sharing surgical knowledge through academic exchanges and contributing to the advancement of safer, more precise surgical techniques."Beyond international academic collaboration, AB Plastic Surgery continues strengthening its medical systems to enhance patient safety and healthcare quality.The clinic has obtained accreditation under the Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients (KAHF), administered by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, recognizing its international patient care systems and patient safety management capabilities.KAHF comprehensively evaluates healthcare quality, patient safety, clinical services, and operational systems for medical institutions serving international patients.AB Plastic Surgery maintains management systems covering patient identification, surgical and anesthesia safety, infection prevention, medication management, and emergency response.Board-certified anesthesiologists are present on-site to oversee patients from preoperative assessment through anesthesia management and postoperative recovery. The clinic also operates in-house preoperative testing facilities and maintains operating room CCTV, real-time vital sign monitoring systems, and emergency response equipment.To support international patients, AB Plastic Surgery provides interpretation and dedicated coordination services in English, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian, Mongolian, and other languages. These services facilitate communication throughout consultations, surgical scheduling, treatment, and recovery.The clinic also holds regular membership in the Korea International Medical Association (KIMA), designation as an Outstanding Medical Tourism Facilitator by the Ministry of Justice, participation in the Seoul Medical Tourism Alliance, and designation as an Advanced Regenerative Medicine Institution.Dr. Ahn Seung-Hyun, Representative Director of AB Plastic Surgery, stated, "We will continue exchanging the latest surgical knowledge and clinical experience with specialists in Korea and internationally while strengthening systematic patient safety management and personalized medical services for international patients."He added, "Through these efforts, we aim not only to advance surgical techniques but also to establish a trustworthy medical environment for patients worldwide, further enhancing our expertise and credibility in the global aesthetic surgery field."

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AB Plastic Surgery Successfully Hosts Ponytail Lift Live Surgery with International Expert News Provided By AB PLASTIC SURGERY November 20, 2026, 05:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Social Media, World & Regional



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