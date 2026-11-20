Chinese film producer Ziang Cheng

BEIJING, CHINA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 9, 2026, the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival showcased its inaugural AI film section in Xiamen, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. As AI moves beyond image generation into content development and production management, it is also changing how film producers work.Chinese film producer Ziang Cheng has integrated AI into conventional filmmaking practices, using technology to inform creative decisions and streamline production across feature films and short-form series.For Drunken Woman, which was selected for the 17th Macau International Movie Festival in 2025, Cheng incorporated AI-assisted script analysis and scene previsualization into pre-production. By evaluating different production scenarios, he identified potential filming challenges and refined resource allocation and shooting schedules before filming began. His other film credits include Becoming a Master, Face to Face and Moon.Cheng has also applied AI to short-form series such as The Puzzling Noble Groom and The Captivating Proprietress, using the technology to analyze narrative structures, map character relationships and plan episodic storylines. These methods help align story development with production demands, particularly under tight schedules.Building on his production experience, Cheng developed the Manxu AI Animated Drama Production Platform. Its core features include narrative structure recognition and storyline differentiation analysis, enabling production teams to identify repetitive plot patterns and narrative inconsistencies before committing resources to production.“AI can generate characters, environments and moving images, but it cannot decide how a story should be told,” Cheng said.Across live-action films, short-form series and AI-generated animation, Cheng's work illustrates how artificial intelligence can support both creative decision-making and production efficiency while preserving the originality and artistic integrity of storytelling.

Emma Richardson

Silver Peak Entertainment

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From Film Sets to Animated Dramas: How AI Is Reshaping Film Production News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 20, 2026, 05:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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