MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Parent company Flight Centre Travel Group achieves certification across 18 markets globally, with India marking seven consecutive years of recognition

- Vicki ParrisSINGAPORE, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), the parent company of FCM Travel, has achieved the Great Place to Workcertification across seven markets in Asia – Singapore, India, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia – following an independent employee survey.The recognition forms part of FCTG's wider achievement across 18 markets globally in 2026, with FCM Travel India also marking its seventh consecutive year of certification.The Great Place to Workcertification is based on employee feedback, assessing factors such as trust in management, relationships with colleagues and employees' overall sense of belonging within the organisation.Vicki Parris, Managing Director, FCM Travel Asia, said the recognition reflects the importance of maintaining a strong workplace culture across the region."Our people shape the experience we deliver to our customers every day. Creating an environment where they feel supported and have opportunities to grow is therefore fundamental to how we operate."What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it comes directly from our employees. As we continue to grow across Asia, our priority is to ensure that our people feel valued, have a voice and can see a future for themselves within the business,” said Parris.Across Asia, FCM Travel supports employee development through FCTG's 'Brightness of Future' philosophy, which encourages employees to shape their career paths and explore opportunities within the wider group.Beyond the certification, FCM Travel will continue to draw on employee feedback to strengthen its workplace culture. The survey findings will help identify areas for improvement and inform priorities for the year ahead, as the business continues to invest in creating a positive and supportive employee experience.ENDSAbout FCM TravelFCM is one of the world's largest travel management companies and a trusted partner for thousands of national and multi-national organisations, including many household brands, Fortune, and FTSE 100 companies. With a 24/7 reach in 95 countries, FCM's agile and flexible technology anticipates and solves client needs supported by expert teams who provide in-depth local knowledge and duty of care as part of the ultimate personalised business travel experience.As the flagship corporate travel arm of Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM is able to deliver some of the most competitive rates, unique added-value benefits, and exclusive solutions for its clients to support their business travel requirements. A recognised leader in the travel tech space, the company has debuted several proprietary client solutions over the last 12 months including a new omnichannel platform featuring a "first of its kind" customised end-to-end user experience and FCM Booking, an innovative option to traditional OBTs.Alongside its travel management services, the company provides specialist services through FCM Consulting and FCM Meetings & Events to service broader needs of clients. Discover the alternative at

Lyna Hanis

FCM Travel Asia

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FCM Travel celebrates Great Place to Work ® recognition across seven Asian markets News Provided By FCM Travel Asia November 20, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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