MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 APEC CEO Summit was held on November 17–18 at the Qianhai International Convention Center in Shenzhen, bringing renewed attention to regional economic and trade cooperation and the opportunities offered by Asia-Pacific markets.The vast Pacific Ocean connects economies across the Asia-Pacific, bearing witness to the region's long history of economic and trade exchanges and its dynamic development. As one of the world's major economies, China is not only an important market where businesses from around the world can share in growth opportunities, but also a key force in driving regional innovation, deepening openness and advancing cooperation.Doing business with China means embracing new opportunities. These opportunities lie in its vast market, extensive room for growth and stable, business-friendly environment, as well as in tangible industrial applications across a range of sectors.Southern Finance spoke with Asia-Pacific business leaders, including Judy Marks, President and CEO of Otis Worldwide; Zheng Yi, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai; Lee Chee Koon, President of the Singapore Business Federation; Peng Yang, Global Vice President of Danaher and Group President for China; Chen Xudong, Chairman and General Manager of IBM Greater China; and Roy van den Heuvel, Global CEO of New Zealand-based milk brand Theland, to hear their perspectives and expectations for regional cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Asia-Pacific Business Leaders on APEC: Openness and Innovation Expand Regional Cooperation News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 20, 2026, 05:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.