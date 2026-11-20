His Excellency Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, to His Excellency Taye Atske Selassie, President of Ethiopia, during an official ceremony held in the capital, Addis Ababa.

H.E. Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to H.E. President Selassie, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Ethiopia.

For his part, H.E. President Selassie conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

H.E. President Selassie wished H.E. Al Shamsi success in his duties to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, H.E. Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields which would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ties and cooperation between the UAE and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.