MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress and reality TV star Paris Hilton celebrated her daughter London's third birthday with a heartfelt post, calling motherhood the“most magical gift”.

Sharing glimpses of the fairytale-themed celebration, Hilton expressed how watching her little girl grow into a sweet child has changed her perspective on life, adding that she hopes to create a future where London feels safe, loved and empowered to be whoever she wants to be.

She went on to write in the caption:“A fairytale birthday for my little princess London! Watching you grow into the sweetest little girl is the most magical gift.”

“Being your mommy has changed the way I see the world, and everything I do is to help create a future where you can grow up feeling safe, loved, and empowered to be whoever you want to be. Happy 3rd birthday, my angel! I love you more than words can say,” Paris added.

Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021, in a star-studded ceremony in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. The couple have two children Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, a son born via surrogate on January 16, 2023 and daughter London, born via surrogate in November 2023.

Talking about Paris, she first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene and ventured into fashion modeling in 2000.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, catapulted her to global fame.

Reality television series Paris Hilton's My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Hollywood Love Story, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love; the documentaries Paris, Not France, The American Meme and This Is Paris.