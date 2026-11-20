MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday said the launch of 100 new electric buses and the Delhi-Hapur interstate electric bus service marked another significant step towards expanding the national capital's public transport network and promoting clean mobility.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said the government was committed to expanding the fleet of electric buses and improving last-mile connectivity.

"We are taking another successful step towards expanding our fleet of electric buses, with 100 more buses set to become operational. Our government had assured the people of Delhi, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that we would promote electric mobility in public transport. We are also working to extend electric bus services to last-mile connectivity," he said.

Targeting the previous government over the state of public transport, Singh alleged that connectivity had been neglected, affecting both electric bus services and facilities for women.

"See, the previous government had stopped connectivity, whether through electric vehicles or buses for women. The situation of transportation was worse. Now, to improve connectivity, we are arranging clean bus services between Delhi and Hapur, as well as Karnal and Panipat. We are also receiving a good response," he said.

He added that the government wanted to increase the number of buses running on Delhi's roads, with a special focus on non-polluting vehicles.

"We want more buses to operate, and we want a large number of non-polluting buses on the roads. That is why we are expanding connectivity in Delhi," Singh told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Singh took to the social media platform X and shared a post in Hindi, saying that an important initiative was being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to make public transport in Delhi modern, accessible and environment-friendly.

He described the launch of the Delhi-Hapur interstate bus service and the induction of 100 electric buses as a significant step towards improving connectivity and promoting cleaner transportation.

The new service will provide better transport facilities to passengers travelling between Delhi and Hapur, he said, adding that the operation of electric buses would accelerate efforts to reduce pollution and protect the environment.

Singh said the initiative, equipped with modern facilities, aimed to advance the vision of a developed Delhi, improved public amenities and a cleaner future.