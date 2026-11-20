Honda has introduced the Rebel 500 in India, with the Standard variant priced at Rs 4.50 lakh and the E-Clutch version at Rs 4.90 lakh, both ex-showroom Bengaluru. Bookings are open across the country for Rs 5,000, and the model will be retailed only through Honda BigWing outlets.

The motorcycle carries a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 46hp at 8,500rpm and 43.3Nm at 6,000rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. On the E-Clutch variant, the rider can start, stop and shift gears without touching the clutch lever, while retaining the option to operate it manually when needed.

Equipment includes an LED projector headlamp, a new 3.5-inch circular TFT display with Honda RoadSync and turn-by-turn navigation, and Honda Selectable Torque Control for traction management. Buyers are likely to be drawn equally to the seat height of 690mm, which places the Rebel 500 among the easiest bikes to mount in the Indian market.

The bike weighs 191kg, which is not heavy for a cruiser in this class, and runs on 16-inch wheels. Two shades are offered, Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Mat Dune Brown.

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Honda had earlier brought the Rebel 500 to India briefly as a CBU import, priced at Rs 5.12 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. This time the company has achieved a substantial degree of localisation, currently estimated at around 50 per cent, though critical parts including the engine are still brought in from abroad.

Honda is working on localising the engine as well, which could lower prices further down the line. The shift has already brought the entry price down by roughly Rs 62,000 compared with the earlier import figure, making the model more competitive against locally built rivals such as the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, which starts at Rs 4.01 lakh ex-showroom Chennai.