Now Is Best Time To Further Develop Relations Between Azerbaijan And Vietnam Expert
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 20. Now is the best time to further strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, Nghiem Vu Khai, former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology and member of the National Assembly of Vietnam told Trend.
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