Official Album Cover

Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana

Following the viral success of“Quiet on the Creek,” the hitmaker returns with signature attitude, infectious records, and undeniable cultural influence.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The sauce never left, and Saucy Santana is making sure nobody forgets it. Following an explosive year of viral moments, chart success, and cultural impact, the rapper and entertainer officially releases his highly anticipated new project, Haute Sauce 2: STILL HOT, available worldwide today via all major streaming platforms.Serving as the official follow-up to his 2025 project Haute Sauce, the latest installment finds Santana doubling down on the unapologetic confidence, razor-sharp delivery, infectious hooks, and larger-than-life personality that have established him as one of hip-hop's most recognizable voices. Rather than simply bringing the heat back, Santana delivers a definitive reminder that he never cooled off.The release arrives on the heels of a major resurgence fueled by his breakout hit“Quiet on the Creek,” a record that transformed a social media moment into a full-fledged music phenomenon. Released in July, the single quickly reached No. 1 on TikTok's music chart and debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The record reaffirmed Santana's rare ability to translate personality, humor, and cultural instincts into chart-topping music that moves global audiences.With Haute Sauce 2: STILL HOT, Santana looks to capitalize on that momentum, delivering another dose of the fearless energy that has become his trademark while showcasing his continued evolution as an artist.The project was executive produced by Santana's longtime DJ/Producer Tre Trax, with distribution handled through StreamCut.The project's tracklist features the viral standout“Quiet on the Creek,” the confident and flirtatious“Fine Shit,”“Swipin',” and“Cuff Up or Shut Up” featuring R&B singer Ann Marie. Highlights also include“Back Outside,”“Doin Me 2,”“Break Dem Blues,”“Fun Ova Dere,” and“Don't Miss.” Together, the records showcase a project centered around self-assurance, independence, nightlife, and Santana's unmistakable brand of self-expression.The sequel follows the September 2025 release of Haute Sauce, a 14-track project that further established Santana's commitment to making high-energy, personality-driven hip-hop on his own terms. Where the original showcased the rapper's signature club-ready sound and commanding presence, Haute Sauce 2 arrives with renewed momentum and a growing audience eager for what's next.Santana's latest chapter builds on a career defined by turning cultural moments into lasting musical impact. After breaking through with“Walk Em Like a Dog,” the Florida-born entertainer became a household name with“Material Girl,” a viral sensation that popularized the iconic phrase and led to a high-profile collaboration with pop legend Madonna. Additional fan favorites including“Walk” and“Booty” featuring Latto have further solidified his footprint across streaming platforms and radio playlists worldwide.His rise extends beyond the music, earning him national television performances, major editorial features, fashion partnerships, and a spot in XXL's coveted 2022 Freshman Class. Through it all, Santana remains a pioneering force, challenging traditional expectations while creating greater visibility and representation for Black LGBTQ+ artists in mainstream hip-hop.Now, with a renewed wave of attention surrounding his music, Santana enters the next phase of his career with something to prove, though perhaps not in the way audiences might expect. For an artist whose personality has repeatedly shaped internet culture, Haute Sauce 2: STILL HOT represents more than another release. It's a declaration of staying power.Saucy Santana isn't chasing the moment. He's making the moment come to him. And the sauce is still hot.STREAM/PURCHASE 'HAUTE SAUCE 2: STILL HOT' HEREAbout Saucy SantanaSaucy Santana is a Florida-born rapper, entertainer and cultural personality known for his infectious music, fearless fashion and unapologetic approach to self-expression. Since his breakout with“Walk Em Like a Dog,” Santana has become a defining voice in internet-driven hip-hop culture through hits including“Material Girl,”“Walk,”“Booty” featuring Latto and the 2026 viral sensation“Quiet on the Creek.” A 2022 XXL Freshman, Santana has earned recognition from publications including TIME, Vogue and Teen Vogue, while continuing to break barriers and expand representation within mainstream hip-hop. With his larger-than-life personality and distinctive musical identity, Santana continues to influence music, fashion and digital culture.Follow Saucy Santana on Social: TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | TwitterMEDIA CONTACTI AM PHRESHY BRANDDerrian 'Phreshy' Perry | Public Relations & Media InquiriesEmail:...Saucy Santana Publicity Team###

Derrian 'Phreshy'Perry

I AM PHRESHY BRAND LLC

+1 470-641-3574

Official Music Video - Quite On The Creek

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SAUCY SANTANA TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH NEW PROJECT 'HAUTE SAUCE 2: STILL HOT', OUT NOW News Provided By I AM PHRESHY BRAND November 20, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.