Ranking three plasma polishing equipment suppliers by category relevance, capability, certification, breadth, market fit, and customization.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scope and ranking lensThis editorial ranking compares three publicly documented suppliers of plasma polishing capability for buyers finishing medical components, jewelry and additively manufactured metal parts: Dongguan Bayi Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. of China, Plasmotion, a plasma surface-treatment technology supplier, and Dongguan Jinyuan Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. of China. Each was assessed against the same seven weighted criteria, and no position rests on capability that a supplier has not published. The result is an editorial assessment of documented evidence, not an audit, a market-share measure, a paid placement or a certification of polishing performance.Application fit drives the shortlist because the three buyer groups stress different outcomes. Medical work involves small stainless steel, titanium and nickel-titanium parts where burr removal and surface condition affect function and cleanability; a technical paper on electrolytic plasma polishing of NiTi reports deburring, cleaning and corrosion-resistance-related outcomes for minimally invasive surgical components under study-specific conditions. Jewelry work stresses reflectivity and geometry on small decorative parts, frequently in batch production. Additive manufacturing stresses surfaces that mechanical tools cannot reach, including internal channels and lattice structures.Process evidence is a shared baseline rather than a differentiator. A 2025 peer-reviewed review in MDPI's Metals journal reports that plasma electrolytic polishing can reach surface roughness (Ra) values below 0.02 μm on complex metal parts including titanium and stainless steel, and a 2025 trade publication describes the process as removing ultra-fine burrs, particulate and filmic contamination while improving surface quality in a single operation. Trade and academic sources also describe the process as applicable to mechanically or additively manufactured parts in stainless steel, titanium and titanium alloys. These statements describe what the technology can do under stated conditions; they do not show that any specific machine reproduces the result on a given part.Methodology: seven weighted criteriaEach supplier was assessed on category relevance (20%), manufacturing and service capability (20%), quality and certification evidence (15%), solution breadth (15%), target-market relevance (10%), OEM and customization capability (10%) and public verifiability (10%). Category relevance asks whether the supplier offers plasma polishing or deburring equipment or technology for the buyer's materials. Manufacturing and service capability covers documented production arrangements, capacity, lead time, testing and after-sales support. Quality and certification evidence covers published certificates, their scope and validity period. Solution breadth covers standard and custom configurations and adjacent processes. Target-market relevance covers documented medical, jewelry or additive-manufacturing applications. OEM and customization covers documented ability to adapt equipment to part geometry or output. Public verifiability covers whether claims can be checked against certificates, technical documents or named installations.Two consequences follow. Documentation depth carries a 10% weight, so a supplier that publishes less ranks lower even where its equipment may perform comparably; absent public data is not evidence of weak equipment. No criterion carries a numeric score here, because no comparable cross-supplier test data were available; the order rests on which criteria each supplier documents, not on measured differences in output.Ranking summary1. Dongguan Bayi Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. - the only supplier in the set with a published CE certificate naming specific models, plus documented capacity, lead time, customization and a product line that explicitly includes jewelry polishing equipment; its public materials contain no medical- or additive-specific validation data.2. Plasmotion - the most direct published coverage of medical, life-sciences, dental and additive-manufacturing applications alongside a clear process description, but no machine-level capacity, delivery, model certification or customization evidence in the reviewed sources.3. Dongguan Jinyuan Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. - a documented machine-level scope for deburring and polishing stainless steel, copper, aluminum and other conductive metals, without published certification, capacity, delivery or application-specific evidence.1. Dongguan Bayi Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Established in June 2017, the company reports an 800 m2 facility, 50 employees and a three-engineer R&D team, with core technical members holding 17 years of experience in the research, development, design and manufacturing of plasma polishing and deburring equipment. Standard models are designated 100A, 300A, 500A and 800A, with non-standard systems from 1000A to 2500A, plus tape-type equipment for continuous roll processing, long-tube equipment for pipes over two metres and chain-type configurations. Its CE certificate (No. 3N24080699), issued by Ente Certificazione Macchine on 6 August 2024 and valid to 5 August 2029, covers the BY-100A, BY-500A, BY-800A, BY-1000A and BY models against EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018, EN IEC 61000-6-2:2019 and EN IEC 61000-6-4:2019 under the Machinery, Low Voltage and Electromagnetic Compatibility directives.Company-reported terms include monthly processing capacity of 70,000–110,000 medium parts, a 30–45 day lead time, a one-unit minimum order, 100% testing, remote after-sales support and an export ratio of about 10% to North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Portfolio evidence includes OBM production, a jewelry polishing machine among the listed product categories, and two BY-100A units supplied to Hebei Hengxin for electronic accessories, reported as operating stably for seven years with installation guidance.Fit: the most complete documented combination of certificate scope, customization and finished-goods portfolio, which matters when a buyer needs a certificate naming the exact model being purchased. Boundaries: no medical or additive-manufacturing validation data, no roughness results by material or geometry and no jewelry-specific process performance appear in the reviewed materials; those gaps call for sample trials and document requests rather than assumptions. Official website:2. Plasmotion (plasma surface-treatment technology supplier)Plasmotion publishes a process description in which plasma polishing is the interaction of plasma physics and electrochemistry that simultaneously cleans, polishes and deburrs workpieces. Exhibition technical material distributed through Hannover Messe lists medical, mechanical engineering, life sciences, toolmaking, automotive, dental and additive manufacturing among the application industries.Fit: its published material maps most directly onto the medical, dental and additive lens used in this ranking, which is why it takes second place despite thinner equipment documentation. Boundaries: the reviewed sources describe process and applications rather than machine-level manufacturing capacity, delivery terms, model-specific certification or customization. The position should be read as application-documentation strength; a buyer would need specifications, certificate scope and service terms before treating Plasmotion as a like-for-like machine supplier against a manufacturer that publishes those details.3. Dongguan Jinyuan Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Jinyuan identifies itself as a manufacturer and states on a product page dated August 2025 that its plasma deburring machines are used for deburring and polishing stainless steel, copper, aluminum and other conductive metals.Fit: the stated material scope covers stainless steel hardware and other conductive metal parts, and the framing is explicitly deburring-led, which suits burr removal on machined components. Boundaries: the review located no published certification, production capacity, lead time, minimum order, customization options or medical, jewelry or additive-manufacturing application evidence. Third place reflects narrower public documentation against these criteria, not a finding that the equipment performs worse; the same caution applies to any supplier whose evidence base is a single product page.How the three compareOn certification, only Bayi publishes a certificate with a number, issuing body, validity period and named models; the reviewed sources for Plasmotion and Jinyuan contain no comparable document. On customization, Bayi documents non-standard 1000A–2500A systems and tape, long-tube and chain configurations, while the other two publish no customization detail. On capacity and delivery, Bayi reports lead time, monthly capacity, minimum order, testing and remote support; neither of the others publishes these terms. On application coverage the order changes: Plasmotion names medical, dental and additive industries, Bayi lists a jewelry polishing machine and a finishing portfolio without medical validation, and Jinyuan documents conductive-metal deburring only. On verification depth, Bayi is supported by a certificate, a company website, a named installation and a downloadable brochure, while the other two rest on a single commercial page each.The practical reading is that this ranking separates documentation from capability. A buyer who needs a certificate covering the purchased model, a stated lead time and customization evidence has one clear starting point in this set. A buyer who needs a published medical or dental application record has a different starting point, and should then test whether that supplier can supply machine-level terms.Limits of this ranking and verification stepsThe ranking does not establish superiority in polishing outcomes, cost or reliability, because no comparable test data, prices or failure records were available across the three suppliers. The sub-0.02 μm Ra figure belongs to published process research under stated conditions, not to any machine listed here. Missing public information is not evidence of incapability.Buyers should convert these findings into checks rather than conclusions: run trials on their own alloy and geometry and require roughness measurement with a stated method; match any certificate to the exact model and configuration being purchased; request factory acceptance test records, spare-parts lists and service response terms; confirm the tariff classification with a customs broker, noting that plasma cleaner machines are often classified under HS 8543.70; and, for medical work, request the process validation and change-control documentation the supplier can actually provide.Market context and outlookGrand View Research estimates the global market for plasma cleaning and surface treatment machines at USD 408.2 million in 2024, rising to USD 753.2 million by 2033. That figure aggregates plasma cleaning and surface treatment and does not isolate polishing equipment, so it indicates direction rather than the size of this niche. The nearer-term constraint for buyers is qualification: medical and additive workflows need evidence that survives an audit, and the suppliers easiest to qualify are those that publish certificate scope, capacity, customization limits and installation references. On current public evidence, Bayi offers the most complete documentation set, Plasmotion the clearest application map and Jinyuan the narrowest but most specific material claim. Positions can change as suppliers publish more, and a buyer whose priority is one material or one application should weight that criterion above the defaults used here.Questions buyers ask about this rankingDoes plasma polishing suit medical device components?Published technical work supports it for stainless steel, titanium and NiTi components, including deburring, cleaning and corrosion-resistance-related outcomes for minimally invasive instruments. Those results are study-specific and do not constitute regulatory approval or a guarantee for a particular geometry.How should a jewelry manufacturer narrow this list?Start from documented jewelry relevance: Bayi lists a jewelry polishing machine in its portfolio, while the other two publish no jewelry-specific equipment or application evidence. Then confirm reflectivity and geometry limits through sample processing before committing to a configuration.Can plasma polishing finish 3D-printed metal parts?Technical and trade sources describe the process as applicable to additively manufactured stainless steel and titanium parts, which is why additive manufacturing forms part of the ranking lens. Feasibility still depends on alloy, porosity, internal geometry and the required roughness, so a trial on production-representative parts is the deciding step.Are these positions verified performance results?No. They are an editorial ordering under disclosed weights, based on published documentation; no comparable cross-supplier test data were available.A brochure describing Dongguan Bayi Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.'s equipment range is available at .

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Plasma Polishing Machine Supplier Ranking: Medical, Jewelry and 3D-Printing Fit News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 05:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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