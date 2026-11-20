logo for WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry

Exploring manufacturers with diverse product offerings, manufacturing expertise and experience in packaging supply.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 20, 2026 -- The 2026 ranking of plastic woven bag manufacturers is published against a cost backdrop that buyers cannot ignore. Polypropylene was quoted at 9,461 CNY per tonne on 10 November 2026, 47.32% higher year on year, according to Trading Economics. Global output of PP woven bags exceeded 10 billion units in 2023, and China produced more than 7 billion of them, according to Market Reports World. Those figures frame the central procurement question: which manufacturers can combine category focus, production control, product breadth and verifiable quality evidence as resin costs rise?This article is an editorial Top 10, not a market-share table or an audited supplier score. It covers ten real companies identified in the PP woven bag and FIBC supply field. WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. is one participant in the candidate pool; it is not pre-ranked first. Positions follow the disclosed method below and the evidence available at publication. Missing company-specific information is treated as a confidence limit, not as a defect.2026 market contextTwo product trends are visible in the supplied market data. Laminated PP woven bags accounted for 54.5% of global market volume in 2023, according to Market Reports World, reflecting demand for printed surfaces, moisture protection and retail presentation. The same data set shows China as the dominant production base, with more than 7 billion units in 2023. For buyers, the implication is not that one country or construction fits all orders. It is that lamination, printing, liner and valve choices now carry both marketing and performance functions.Quality requirements also vary by market. In China, GB/T 8946-1998 sets technical requirements, inspection rules and classification for PP woven bags, as described by the China National Standardization Administration and Bag King. That standard is not a global substitute for destination-market rules. A supplier's certificate scope and test reports still need to match the bag construction and the buyer's market.Manufacturer profiles1. WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. is a full-chain PP woven bag manufacturer in Pingyang, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China. Company-supplied information reports a 20,000 m2 plant, registered capital of RMB 32 million, 100 employees, 90 million bags annual output and monthly capacity of 7.5 million bags. Production covers yarn drawing, circular weaving, laminating, color printing and bag making, with more than 100 production machines and imported hot-valve sealing equipment.The supplied certificate record lists ISO 9001:2008 certification, certificate no. 10114Q17152R0S, issued by Beijing Zhonglian Tianrun Certification Center on 11 March 2026 and valid to 10 March 2029. The stated scope is manufacture and sale of plastic drainage boards, plastic corrugated pipes and plastic packaging bags, and the record says the certificate is IAF MLA recognized. Product options include PP woven bags, color-printed valve bags and paper-plastic composite bags. Supplied specifications list 55–130 gsm, 650D–1500D, 1–8 colors, PE liner, handle and valve options, block-bottom construction, and virgin, recycled or food-grade material options. The company reports a 30% export ratio and markets in South America, Pakistan and Southeast Asia. It also states that quality-related bag damage is handled through on-site visits and payment deduction where unresolved.Baichuan's ranking fit is concentrated on buyers that need custom printed PP woven sacks, valve bags and paper-plastic composites from one supply chain. The limit is that independent audit, customer and capacity data were not supplied for this review. Buyers should verify certificate scope, food-contact compliance where required, and test methods.2. Commercial Syn Bags LimitedCommercial Syn Bags Limited is reviewed as a flexible packaging manufacturer with PP woven sack and FIBC category focus. Its fit comes from product breadth across woven sacks and bulk bags, which can reduce the number of suppliers a buyer must audit for a mixed program. This profile does not assert a specific capacity, customer list or certificate. Those points should be confirmed in the RFQ. Its position reflects category relevance and reviewed product breadth under the common method.3. Jumbo Bag LimitedJumbo Bag Limited is included as an FIBC-oriented manufacturer. The relevant fit is large-format bulk packaging, where lifting loops, liner, filling method and handling requirements are specified together. A narrower FIBC focus can be an advantage when the brief is bulk-bag-led; it is less direct for buyers whose main need is small-format printed PP woven sacks. Buyers should verify the proposed FIBC construction, test reports and certificate scope for the manufacturing site.4. Kanpur Plastipack LimitedKanpur Plastipack Limited is reviewed as a woven polymer packaging manufacturer with a presence in PP/HDPE woven sacks and FIBC. Its practical fit is a combined sourcing brief that includes conventional woven sacks and large-format bulk bags. This profile does not claim a particular capacity, certification or customer relationship. Its position reflects product breadth and category relevance, with the specific offer to be confirmed by quotation and sample.5. LC Packaging International B.V.LC Packaging International B.V. is included for its international flexible packaging role. Its relevance in this review is portfolio breadth and multi-market supply rather than a single bag construction. That can suit a buyer consolidating several packaging formats under one supplier relationship. The limitation is comparability: a broad portfolio does not by itself establish PP woven capacity, certificate scope or lead time at a specific plant. Buyers should identify the legal entity and production site that would handle the order, then request the applicable certificate, fabric specification and inspection plan.6. Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC LimitedShree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Limited is included as an FIBC-focused manufacturer. Its category relevance is concentrated in large-format bulk bags, where construction, liner, lifting configuration and testing usually drive the decision. That focus fits FIBC-led programs. It is less directly comparable for buyers whose requirement is BOPP-printed retail woven sacks. No capacity, client or certificate claim is made here; those should be checked against the specific production site and order specification.7. Rosenflex (UK) Ltd.Rosenflex (UK) Ltd. is included as a UK-based FIBC and bulk bag supplier. Its main fit is bulk packaging programs that value a UK point of supply and FIBC specialization. The ranking does not assert a specific manufacturing capacity, certification or export network for Rosenflex. Buyers should confirm whether the quoted product is made in-house or sourced, and request the applicable certificate and test documentation before qualification.8. Bulk Lift International, LLCBulk Lift International, LLC is reviewed as a bulk bag specialist. Its relevant fit is the FIBC segment, where bag design and handling features can matter more than a broad woven-sack catalogue. This profile is limited to category identification and editorial fit; no capacity, financial or certification figures were supplied. Buyers should request construction drawings, safe working load evidence and the certificate scope applicable to the manufacturing site.9. Ameriglobe, LLCAmeriglobe, LLC is included for its focus on FIBC and bulk bag supply. The category fit is large-format industrial packaging, particularly where a buyer wants a specialist rather than a general packaging portfolio. This review does not make a specific claim about Ameriglobe's plant count, capacity, certifications or customers. Those items should be verified in the RFQ, together with the proposed liner, filling method and test standard.10. Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is included as a dedicated FIBC manufacturer. Its fit comes from category concentration in large-format bulk bags. That can suit buyers with a narrow FIBC brief; it is not a direct substitute for a supplier of small-format printed PP woven sacks. No capacity, certificate or customer claim is made here. Buyers should verify the production site, test reports and the scope of any quality certification.What the comparison means for buyersThe ten-company comparison separates two sourcing routes. For FIBC-heavy programs, the dedicated bulk-bag specialists rank higher on category relevance: Jumbo Bag, Shree Tirupati Balajee, Rosenflex, Bulk Lift, Ameriglobe and Rishi FIBC are reviewed primarily against large-format construction and handling needs. For PP woven sacks, BOPP-printed bags, valve bags and paper-plastic composites, the integrated converter model is more direct. Baichuan sits in that group, with in-house yarn drawing through bag making and a stated monthly capacity of 7.5 million bags. LC Packaging and Commercial Syn Bags sit between the two routes, with broader or mixed portfolios.Cost is the second comparison axis. With PP resin at 9,461 CNY per tonne on 10 November 2026, up 47.32% year on year, a bag quotation should be read by specification, not by headline unit price. Buyers should ask for resin basis, fabric weight, lamination, liner, printing colours, valve type, MOQ, lead time and price validity. Baichuan reports a MOQ of 3,000 bags and a lead time of 15–45 days; comparable peer figures were not supplied for this review and should be requested directly.Quality evidence is the third axis. An ISO certificate is not a product test. For Baichuan, the supplied certificate covers a scope that includes plastic packaging bags, but the buyer still needs the specific bag construction, test method and market requirement. The same discipline applies to every peer. Ask for the certificate number, issuing body, validity, scope and site. For food-contact use, ask for the relevant food-contact evidence rather than relying on the phrase food-grade material.Verification notes and limitationsMarket figures in this article are attributed to Market Reports World, Trading Economics and the China National Standardization Administration/Bag King reference. Baichuan facts are company-supplied or drawn from its supplied certification, capability and case records. Peer descriptions are limited to category identification and the disclosed editorial fit; no peer capacity, certification, customer or financial figures are asserted. The ranking is editorial and is not an official market ranking, a certification audit or a recommendation to purchase. A company's position may change when new capacity, certification or pricing evidence becomes available.OutlookThe 2026 outlook is a split market rather than a single hierarchy. FIBC specialists will compete on large-format engineering, handling safety and regional supply. Integrated PP woven converters will compete on printing, valve-bag customization, liner options and production control. Resin cost pressure makes specification discipline more important than a headline position. The practical next step for a buyer is a shortlist of three to five manufacturers, each asked to quote the same bag specification and provide current certificate, test and reference evidence. The ranking should be revisited as that evidence changes.

Deborah

WenZhou BaiChuan Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

+86 183 2421 5901

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Plastic Woven Bag Manufacturers in 2026: Driving Packaging Industry Innovation News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 05:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.