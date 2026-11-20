MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Gold and silver prices witnessed sharp declines in early trade on Friday, plunging up to 6.6 pc as a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (December) plunged as much as 4.49 per cent or Rs 5,733 to Rs 1,21,719 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,27,452, hitting an intraday low by 10:30 am.

On the other hand, silver futures (December) also came under heavy selling pressure, falling 6.6 per cent or Rs 10,416 to an intraday low of Rs 1,47,066 per kg so far.

International markets showed a similar trend. Spot gold slipped below $3,550 per ounce after briefly trading near $3,630 per ounce, putting the precious metal on course for a double-digit weekly decline.

Silver also retreated sharply, falling towards the $41-an-ounce mark and heading for significant weekly losses.

Commodity experts attributed the selloff to growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive policy stance for longer amid persistent inflation concerns.

"MCX gold is testing the Rs 1,22,000-1,22,800 support zone, with a decisive breach potentially exposing the next downside cushion at Rs 1,18,000-1,19,000. On the upside, the Rs 1,26,300-1,27,000 region, which held as support until Thursday, has now turned into immediate resistance, followed by Rs 1,30,000-1,30,700," they said.

"The RSI near 18 signals extremely oversold conditions, while the widening MACD gap points to intensifying bearish momentum. Although the oversold reading leaves scope for a sharp technical rebound, the price structure remains weak," the analysts added.

The near-term bias remains negative, with a sustained recovery above Rs 1,27,000 needed to stabilise the technical outlook. On the downside, a decisive break below Rs 1,22,000 could accelerate losses towards Rs 1,19,000, despite deeply oversold momentum conditions.

For silver, the experts noted that prices are testing the Rs 1,48,000-1,50,000 support zone, with a decisive break exposing the next downside cushion at Rs 1,40,000-1,42,000.

"On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,56,000-1,58,000, followed by Rs 1,64,000-1,66,000. The RSI near 18 signals deeply oversold conditions, while the MACD continues to slope lower, indicating persistent bearish momentum. Although the oversold reading leaves room for a sharp technical rebound, the chart has yet to show signs of stabilisation," the experts said.

"The near-term bias remains bearish, with a sustained recovery above Rs 1,58,000 needed to stabilise the technical outlook. Alternatively, a decisive break below Rs 1,48,000 could accelerate losses towards Rs 1,42,000, despite deeply oversold momentum conditions," they added.

Moreover, rising Treasury yields and a relatively strong dollar have reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, prompting investors to cut their exposure to bullion.

In addition, the US dollar index remained near multi-month highs, while crude oil prices held above the $90-per-barrel level, adding to inflation-related concerns in global markets.