MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Jha on Friday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's position in global geopolitics, accusing him of consistently making negative statements about the country.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi triggered a fresh political controversy by describing India as a 'side player' in global geopolitics. Gandhi had argued that India was gradually losing its ability to independently influence international discussions, while countries such as Pakistan were engaging with major global powers, including the United States and Iran.

Speaking at the University of Chicago in the US, Gandhi said India had traditionally maintained an independent approach to international relations, balancing strategic partnerships with its own understanding of global developments. However, he alleged that the country was increasingly being excluded from important geopolitical conversations.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Jha said, "Rahul Gandhi never speaks positively about the country and only makes negative remarks. The country successfully came out of the major COVID-19 crisis, and its economy continued to grow. During the major crisis in the Middle East, when the Strait of Hormuz was closed due to the Iran-US conflict, there were concerns about a shortage of oil and gas in India."

Questioning Gandhi's criticism of the government, Jha said India had successfully managed several international crises without allowing their impact to spiral out of control.

He said, "When has he ever spoken positively? Major developments used to happen from that side. The way the Centre handled the crisis and ensured that the situation did not get out of hand deserves appreciation. Today, the country is growing and is among the world's five largest economies."

Jha further pointed out that international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, have economic consequences across the world, but said India had managed such challenges effectively.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) leader also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar, saying it was a matter of great happiness for the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar tomorrow, which is a matter of great happiness. During his visit, he will inaugurate a bridge named after our leader, Nitish Kumar. I believe this bridge will provide major connectivity between North and South Bihar and make a significant difference to economic activities, trade and people's movement," he said.