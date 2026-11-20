MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday welcomed the appointment of four new co-in-charges for the state, expressing confidence that they would strengthen the party organisation through their experience and organisational skills.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Neetu Verma Soin, Pal Bhai Ambaliya, Dr Ajay Kumar Paswan and Omveer Yadav as co-in-charges of the Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Welcoming the appointments in a social media post, Patwari said, "I am confident that with your organisational skills, experience and dedication, you will play an important role in further strengthening the Congress organisation."

The four new appointees will replace Sanjana Jatav, Ranvijay Singh Lochav and Usha Naidu, who have been relieved of their responsibilities in Madhya Pradesh as part of the organisational reshuffle undertaken by the Congress high command.

The appointments are part of a wider restructuring of the All India Congress Committee's organisational team, with several secretaries being assigned responsibilities in different states.

The reshuffle has also brought national responsibilities for five Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh. Kunal Choudhary, Hina Kawre, Bhupendra Maravi, Manoj Chauhan and Porlal Kharte have been appointed national secretaries and assigned co-in-charge responsibilities in other states.

Patwari also congratulated these leaders, describing their elevation to national organisational responsibilities as a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh.

The changes are expected to bring a new team of central functionaries into the state's organisational affairs, with the responsibility of coordinating with the Pradesh Congress leadership and strengthening the party network.

The Congress' organisational moves come as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also started holding meetings with its grassroots-level functionaries to strengthen its organisational network and review party activities.

With the next Assembly elections scheduled in 2028, both parties have begun focusing on strengthening their cadres, expanding their outreach and preparing their organisational machinery for the electoral contest.

The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 Assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats, while the Congress secured 66 seats.