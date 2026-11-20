MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The launch marks AVENEW's first collaboration with Marriott International, further strengthening its growing portfolio on Dubai Islands. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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AVENEW Development has announced the launch of The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands, a beachfront residential development in collaboration with Marriott International. Comprising 248 residences across two buildings, the project brings the renowned St. Regis brand to a new beachfront address in Dubai, combining refined contemporary architecture, understated elegance and the brand's exceptional hospitality.

Set along the beachfront of Dubai Islands, the development offers a collection of one- to five-bedroom residences, including penthouses and signature residences. Designed to maximise its beachfront setting, the project features expansive terraces, generous living spaces and a strong connection between its architecture and surrounding landscape.

The development brings together private residences with a comprehensive range of leisure, wellness and recreational facilities. Landscaped gardens, outdoor swimming pools and dedicated social spaces are complemented by indoor amenities including a residents' lounge, fitness facilities, spa and entertainment areas. The residential experience is further supported by the signature St. Regis Residences Butler Service and a range of personalised hospitality services.

The project reflects AVENEW's approach to creating developments that combine distinctive locations, considered design and carefully selected partnerships. Through its collaboration with Marriott International, AVENEW aims to bring the established hospitality standards of St. Regis into a residential environment designed for long-term living.

“Our agreement with Marriott International marks an important milestone for AVENEW as we introduce St. Regis Residences to Dubai Islands. From the outset, we wanted to work with a brand that shared our vision, values and commitment to excellence. St. Regis brings a rich heritage and an established reputation that complements our approach to creating distinctive residential developments.

With this project, we are introducing a bespoke residential offering to Dubai Islands, combining the quality of the development with the service and experience that have defined St. Regis for generations.”

“Dubai has established itself as a leading destination for luxury branded residences, and we are delighted to collaborate with AVENEW Development to introduce The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands, said“The project is bringing together an exceptional beachfront setting with the brand's signature rituals and residential experience, creating an exquisite new offering for homeowners.”

The launch further strengthens AVENEW Development's presence on Dubai Islands, where the developer is establishing a portfolio of residential and hospitality projects in collaboration with internationally recognised brands. The St. Regis Residences represents the first development within AVENEW's planned collection of three adjacent branded residential and hospitality projects, reflecting its wider vision for the destination.

As one of Dubai's most significant emerging waterfront destinations, Dubai Islands is being developed as an integrated community bringing together premium residences, world-class hospitality, leisure and cultural attractions. The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands forms part of this transformation, further strengthening AVENEW's presence in a destination that is shaping a new chapter of coastal living in Dubai. The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands is expected to be completed in Q4 2030.

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Founded in Dubai in 2024 by Rasha Hassan, AVENEW Development creates destinations defined by thoughtful design, comfort and finesse. Guided by a philosophy of deliberate location selection, timeless design and long-term value creation, the company develops refined residential and mixed-use projects that enrich the way people live. Every AVENEW destination reflects a commitment to exceptional quality, enduring craftsmanship and the belief that a home is more than a place-it is where life's most meaningful moments unfold.

The St. Regis Residences at Dubai Islands is not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Prime Properties Holding Limited and AVENEW Real Estate Development LLC use the St. Regis trademarks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.