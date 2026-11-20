Tension Prevails as YSRCP MP Convoy Attacked in Kadapa

Tension prevailed in Simhadripuram in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district on Friday after the convoy of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP YS Avinash Reddy was allegedly attacked by supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) near Ankalamma Gudur. According to the YSRCP state office, the incident occurred when Avinash Reddy was travelling to extend support to party candidates during the nomination-filing process.

The party alleged that TDP supporters, led by TDP MLC Ravi, targeted the MP's convoy with stones and sticks, triggering tension in the area. The YSRCP also claimed that petrol bombs were hurled at the convoy during the attack. In a statement, the party condemned the alleged attack on an elected Member of Parliament during the nomination process and raised concerns over the safety of candidates and party representatives participating in the electoral exercise.

The YSRCP alleged that the incident reflected a failure on the part of the ruling coalition to ensure a safe environment for the nomination process, claiming that political intimidation and violence were being allowed to disrupt the democratic exercise. The party further maintained that candidates should be able to file their nominations and participate in the electoral process without facing threats or intimidation.

Earlier on November 1, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Sunday alleged violence and polling irregularities at several booths during the ongoing urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, accusing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) agents of casting votes on behalf of common voters. "The polling for the municipal elections began this morning. There is violence at every polling booth. The TDP agents are taking away the slip, sending the voters outside and casting the votes of the common voters," he said. Meanwhile, YSRCP polling agent Sunitha Pulivendula alleged that their agents were facing resistance in entering polling booths and said she was attempting to ensure voters could exercise their franchise peacefully.