The Rock returns for his anniversary, but what happens next? From a Bloodline advisory role to a final farewell, four directions could shape his WWE future.

For a 54-year-old part-timer juggling a Hollywood schedule, this is the smartest fit because it doesn't demand he show up every week. The Bloodline has spent months at war with 946, and Royce Keys' crew haven't exactly been gentle about it: Jacob Fatu got run over by a car, The Usos were dumped in a parking lot, and Solo Sikoa was abducted.

An advisory role keeps The Rock in the corner without taking a single bump. He's related to every one of them, and his influence within the family is well documented, which carries over naturally into their wrestling dynamic. A man who can walk down, stare Keys in the eye and spell out what's coming would counter Jaida Parker's presence, and it saves WWE from booking a match it would then have to deliver on.

WWE announced Reigns against The Rock for WrestleMania 40 years ago, then tore up the card once audiences made clear they wanted The American Nightmare in that slot. The two cousins have circled each other ever since, and WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh this April is the obvious landing spot. Survivor Series gives The Rock a chance to send a message to The Tribal Chief, grabbing his attention during or after the match to make clear their unfinished business hasn't been forgotten. That would hand WWE several months to build the rivalry before The Show of Shows.

The Final Boss pinned The American Nightmare on the biggest show of 2024, then vanished until he resurfaced the following year to help John Cena turn heel against him. Cody has never had a chance to answer for any of it. Next week, every man involved in those angles is in the building.

Rhodes leads Team USA against Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico in the traditional elimination match, Cena is on the card, and The Rock is there for his anniversary. WWE doesn't need a match to revisit it. One segment, one stare, one reminder that the story was never closed would be enough to restart the conversation.

There's a version of November 28th where The Rock simply reminisces about his in-ring career, says thank you, and walks away. As Hollywood projects and accolades pile up, he gets less time for the Stamford-based promotion and the preparation its matches demand. What better place to end it than where everything began?

Survivor Series would be a fitting setting for him to look back on his career, especially since it's the event where he debuted. There's no confirmation he plans to retire, but WWE could use the anniversary celebration to give him a memorable farewell if he chooses to step away from in-ring competition.