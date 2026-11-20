PRANA By Nila Spaces Brings The Spirit Of Indusind Bank HYROX Gujarat To Ahmedabad's Streets With A Playful New OOH Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, November 19, 2026: PRANA by Nila Spaces, India's first Power Living community, has taken its partnership with IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat beyond the fitness arena and onto the streets of Ahmedabad with a new outdoor campaign that puts performance, movement and a sense of fun at the centre of its communication. Created by Sixth Sense, the campaign brings a distinctly playful voice to the real estate category through a series of large-format OOH creatives across prominent locations in Ahmedabad.
As the Official Real Estate Partner of IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat, PRANA has launched a series of large-format OOH creatives across prominent locations in Ahmedabad, using the visual language of fitness to introduce a distinctly playful voice to the real estate category.
At the heart of the campaign is the line“WE MAKE HOMES FOR PEOPLE WHO THINK THIS IS FUN.” Across the campaign, black-and-white imagery of people running, lifting, jumping, carrying and pushing themselves through different IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat movements is paired with oversized typography and minimal design. The result is a campaign that deliberately looks and sounds different from conventional real estate advertising.
The idea draws directly from the shared philosophy behind PRANA and IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat, that physical potential is something to be explored, challenged and continually developed. While IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat gives people a platform to test what they are capable of, PRANA is designed around creating an environment that supports that mindset beyond the race, through fitness, recovery, wellness and community.
The partnership, announced in October, brings together two platforms built around the belief that better living begins with enabling people to discover, develop and sustain their physical and mental potential. IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat is coming to Gujarat for the first time from November 26–28, 2026, at the Helipad Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar.
Deep Vadodaria, CEO, Nila Spaces, said,“When we announced our partnership with IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat, we spoke about pushing boundaries and discovering what we are capable of. This campaign takes that thought and gives it a more playful expression. We wanted to create something that would make people stop and smile, but also recognise themselves in it. For the people who genuinely enjoy the challenge, the run, the workout, the sweat, the next attempt, this is exactly the kind of home we are building at PRANA. A home that supports not just how you want to live, but how you want to perform, recover and keep going. Because while HYROX gives you the platform to push your limits, PRANA is designed to give you the environment to recover, recharge and come back stronger.”
The campaign brings PRANA's Power Living proposition to life through a series of monochrome OOH creatives featuring IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat participants in moments of movement and performance. Created by Sixth Sense, the bold visual language and playful messaging extend the partnership beyond the event, connecting PRANA with a community that sees fitness and performance as part of everyday life. The campaign also reflects PRANA's holistic approach to living, bringing together fitness, recovery, wellness and community, and is currently being rolled out across key OOH sites in Ahmedabad.
About IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat
IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat marks the arrival of the global fitness racing format in Gujarat for the first time. HYROX combines 8 × 1 km runs with 8 functional workout stations, creating a standardised race format in which professional athletes and everyday competitors can compete in the same event. The Gujarat event will take place from November 26–28, 2026, at the Helipad Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar.
About Nila Spaces
Nila Spaces is a design-led real estate development company focused on creating thoughtful, community-driven residential and mixed-use spaces. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, wellness and long-term value creation, Nila Spaces aims to redefine urban living by building homes that respond to evolving lifestyles and environmental realities.
As the Official Real Estate Partner of IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat, PRANA has launched a series of large-format OOH creatives across prominent locations in Ahmedabad, using the visual language of fitness to introduce a distinctly playful voice to the real estate category.
At the heart of the campaign is the line“WE MAKE HOMES FOR PEOPLE WHO THINK THIS IS FUN.” Across the campaign, black-and-white imagery of people running, lifting, jumping, carrying and pushing themselves through different IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat movements is paired with oversized typography and minimal design. The result is a campaign that deliberately looks and sounds different from conventional real estate advertising.
The idea draws directly from the shared philosophy behind PRANA and IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat, that physical potential is something to be explored, challenged and continually developed. While IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat gives people a platform to test what they are capable of, PRANA is designed around creating an environment that supports that mindset beyond the race, through fitness, recovery, wellness and community.
The partnership, announced in October, brings together two platforms built around the belief that better living begins with enabling people to discover, develop and sustain their physical and mental potential. IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat is coming to Gujarat for the first time from November 26–28, 2026, at the Helipad Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar.
Deep Vadodaria, CEO, Nila Spaces, said,“When we announced our partnership with IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat, we spoke about pushing boundaries and discovering what we are capable of. This campaign takes that thought and gives it a more playful expression. We wanted to create something that would make people stop and smile, but also recognise themselves in it. For the people who genuinely enjoy the challenge, the run, the workout, the sweat, the next attempt, this is exactly the kind of home we are building at PRANA. A home that supports not just how you want to live, but how you want to perform, recover and keep going. Because while HYROX gives you the platform to push your limits, PRANA is designed to give you the environment to recover, recharge and come back stronger.”
The campaign brings PRANA's Power Living proposition to life through a series of monochrome OOH creatives featuring IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat participants in moments of movement and performance. Created by Sixth Sense, the bold visual language and playful messaging extend the partnership beyond the event, connecting PRANA with a community that sees fitness and performance as part of everyday life. The campaign also reflects PRANA's holistic approach to living, bringing together fitness, recovery, wellness and community, and is currently being rolled out across key OOH sites in Ahmedabad.
About IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat
IndusInd Bank HYROX Gujarat marks the arrival of the global fitness racing format in Gujarat for the first time. HYROX combines 8 × 1 km runs with 8 functional workout stations, creating a standardised race format in which professional athletes and everyday competitors can compete in the same event. The Gujarat event will take place from November 26–28, 2026, at the Helipad Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar.
About Nila Spaces
Nila Spaces is a design-led real estate development company focused on creating thoughtful, community-driven residential and mixed-use spaces. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, wellness and long-term value creation, Nila Spaces aims to redefine urban living by building homes that respond to evolving lifestyles and environmental realities.
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