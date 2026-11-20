MENAFN - GetNews)"Let There Be Light by Féline na Coille"Saga of the Fierce Feminine, Book II by Féline na Coille is now available from Na Coille House Press

New York, NY - November 19, 2026 - Let There Be Light, the second installment in the Saga of the Fierce Feminine, is a new dystopian supernatural thriller from Scottish-American author Féline na Coille.

Blurring the line between dystopian future and present-day mirror, Let There Be Light takes place in a world on the verge of collapse, where the corruption and surveillance of 'The System' is pervasive, where the rich and powerful feed on the masses through control, oppression, fear, and technology.

A young woman, traumatized by the hand life has dealt her so far, continues on her heroine's journey to push back against the powers that be and awaken the masses, connecting with a number of like minds who support and entertain her along the way. What begins as a search for her missing sister becomes a larger mission as she pieces together the truth behind it all, aided by visions, supernatural gifts, and the mysterious women known as The Merciful. As the lines between prophecy and reality begin to break apart, she learns that the darkness surrounding her may be far older, and far more personal, than she ever imagined. With freedom disappearing and fear keeping people divided, she must decide whether she is willing to trust the power that has been waiting within her all along.

This second installment of the Saga of the Fierce Feminine series incorporates action, lovers, social commentary, playful banter, and strong-willed women, while also blending in Indigenous wisdom, Hoodoo, and Celtic shamanism.

Féline na Coille writes where myth becomes lived experience, silence becomes testimony, and survival becomes sovereignty. Her work is shaped by a lineage marked by persecution, resistance, and remembrance, from the shadow of the Scottish witch trials to ancestral wounds carried through generations. Through stories that blur the line between a dystopian future and a present-day mirror, she invites women to reclaim their voices, bodies, intuition, and power, and to find strength in coming back to one another.

Connect with the Author on her Website at

Let There Be Light is available at major retailers including Amazon

Book Details

Let There Be Light Saga of the Fierce Feminine, Book II By Féline na Coille Publisher: Na Coille House Press LLC Publication Date: November 13, 2026 ISBN: 9798996411122 Genre: Dystopian Fiction, Supernatural Thriller, Women's Fiction

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more.

Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!



We've been in business since 2010

We've been on NetGalley since 2014

We've worked with over 2000 authors We work with Best-selling Authors & Publishers