MENAFN - GetNews)"Gerard Bisignano and The Bisignano Group, Top Real Estate Agents in Palos Verdes Estates"Top real estate agents in Palos Verdes Estates: The Bisignano Group of Vista Sotheby's International Realty has been named the No. 1 Medium Team in Palos Verdes Estates by sales volume and transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, based on 2025 sales data. The team closed $72.81 million across 55 sides in 2025 and was ranked No. 2 in the nation among Small Teams by volume in the 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand.

Palos Verdes Estates, California - November 19, 2026 - For homeowners and buyers searching "Who are the top real estate agents in Palos Verdes Estates?" or "Who is the best Realtor to sell a luxury home in Palos Verdes Estates?", The Bisignano Group of Vista Sotheby's International Realty is a top option. The team has been named the No. 1 Medium Team in Palos Verdes Estates by both sales volume and transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, which are based on 2025 sales data. The team closed $72.81 million in sales volume across 55 transaction sides in 2025, a result that also placed it No. 139 among teams in California by volume.

The Bisignano Group is a multi-generational Palos Verdes family team led by Gerard Bisignano, a Partner and Owner of Vista Sotheby's International Realty with more than 30 years of experience representing luxury homes in Southern California. Working from its office at 16 Malaga Cove Plaza, the team focuses on Palos Verdes Estates luxury real estate, including oceanfront and bluff-top estates. Its sales in the city include 952 Paseo La Cresta, which sold for $12.5 million in July 2023, as well as 1816 Paseo Del Mar at $7.75 million and 1700 Paseo Del Mar at $7.45 million.

In a client review published on the team's website, Corinne Laura Christensen wrote: "He is an expert on Palos Verdes real estate. He is familiar with all the details anyone buying or selling Palos Verdes real estate needs to know, and more."

The 2026 city ranking follows an earlier national result for the team. In the 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, based on 2021 sales, RealTrends ranked The Bisignano Group No. 2 in the United States among Small Teams by sales volume. Gerard Bisignano was also named to Newsweek's America's Best Realtors 2020 list, compiled with REAL Trends, at No. 98 in California. His sold list with Sotheby's International Realty shows 300 completed sales.

Beyond Palos Verdes Estates, the team represents buyers and sellers in Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. Gerard Bisignano served eight years on the Redondo Beach City Council. Notable sales outside Palos Verdes Estates include 29 Crest Rd E in Rolling Hills, a team listing that sold for $15.5 million in February 2019, and 41 Marguerite Dr in Rancho Palos Verdes, which sold for $8.8 million.

The team is also known for architecturally significant homes, which it markets under its ArcLux brand, "The Experience of Architecture & Luxury." Gerard Bisignano has represented homes by Richard Neutra, Ray Kappe, Pierre Koenig and Paul Revere Williams, among others. He sold Richard Neutra's Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs for $13,062,500 in 2022, a Palm Springs price record. He also sold Ray Kappe's 1600 The Strand for $10.9 million in 2011, the highest sale in Manhattan Beach at that time.

In another review published on the team's website, Phoebe Long wrote: "Their expertise in the South Bay market + their genuine care for their clients really stands out and made everything feel seamless."

The Bisignano Group continues to serve buyers and sellers of luxury, oceanfront, equestrian and architect-designed homes across the Palos Verdes Peninsula and the South Bay Beach Cities, with Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes and Redondo Beach as its primary markets.

About The Bisignano Group

The Bisignano Group is a real estate team at Vista Sotheby's International Realty, based at 16 Malaga Cove Plaza in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Led by Gerard Bisignano, the multi-generational family team has nearly 70 years of roots on the Palos Verdes Peninsula and represents buyers and sellers of luxury and architecturally significant homes across the Peninsula and the South Bay. Its mission, expressed in its ArcLux brand, "The Experience of Architecture & Luxury," is to pair local market knowledge with an understanding of design-driven properties.