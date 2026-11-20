MENAFN - GetNews)"Architect Lawrence M. Schechter"Architect Lawrence M. Schechter introduces *LENS: In the Blink of an Eye*, a book exploring awareness, perception, sacred geometry, and the patterns found in everyday life. Drawing on more than five decades of architectural and design experience, Schechter combines personal stories, reflections, and original sketches to encourage readers to explore new perspectives and creative awareness.

Richmond, Virginia, November 19, 2026 - After more than fifty years of work in architecture and design, Lawrence M. Schechter is sharing a different side of his life's journey in his new book LENS: In the Blink of an Eye, a thoughtful exploration of awareness, perception, and the deeper patterns that shape how we experience the world.

Blending personal stories, reflections, and numerous original sketches, created over decades of observation and discovery, the book invites readers to slow down and look at their lives from a new perspective. Drawing on ideas from nature, intuition, and empowering experience, Schechter encourages readers to recognize the connections that often go unseen in everyday life.

At the heart of the book, a“LENS” helps people step back from routine thinking and become more aware of their surroundings, their choices, and their own creative potential. Rather than presenting abstract theory, the book shares moments from the author's experiences and insight that gradually shaped his understanding of how awareness develops beyond the conventional parameters of time.

“This book grew out of years of paying attention to patterns, both in the world around me and within,” says Schechter.“I hope it encourages readers to begin noticing those patterns for themselves.” With its mix of storytelling, reflection, and visual exploration, LENS: In the Blink of an Eye offers readers a meaningful invitation to see the world as a new frontier of aliveness.

About the Author

Lawrence M. Schechter is an award-winning architect with more than five decades of experience in sustainable design, sacred geometry, and innovative construction approaches. Now based in Richmond, Virginia (with roots in Chicago, San Francisco, Ashland & Bend, Oregon) His writing and professional design work continues in the context of Environmental Harmonics, LLC.

Availability

LENS: In the Blink of an Eye is now available through major book retailers and distribution channels, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, in paperback and hardcover formats. This website provides a digital library that offers readers free access to an immersive experience of the first three chapters in eBook format. Their choice to perceive with transformative sight may be accessed via LENS: In the Blink of an Eye.