MENAFN - GetNews) A Death Never Lived by Clifford Evan follows Jesse Jordan, an aspiring artist in South Florida whose life takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman from his dreams enters his reality. Entangled in criminal activities, supernatural encounters, and unsettling visions, Jesse must confront the mysteries of love, fate, and free will. The first installment in the DELIVERED series blends crime, romance, supernatural suspense, and metaphysical mystery.

NEWYORK,NY – November 19, 2026 – What if the woman who's appeared repeatedly in your dreams suddenly entered your waking life and insisted your meeting was destined? In A Death Never Lived, the first novel in Clifford Evan's DELIVERED series, that unsettling possibility sets in motion a journey where crime, supernatural forces, love, and destiny intersect.

Set in South Florida, the novel follows Jesse Jordan, an aspiring artist whose life becomes entangled with crime and with the mysterious woman from his dreams. Published by Tempest Books, A Death Never Lived is a genre-blending supernatural thriller that explores love, destiny, free will, and the mysteries of reality. It also launches DELIVERED, a planned three-book series.

The novel is more than a single release. It is the entry point to a larger creative universe, one designed to reach audiences across literature, film, and television. With a second novel on the way and the series already in development for the screen, DELIVERED is a supernatural saga that is just getting started.

An Artist Caught Between Ambition and Danger

Jesse works delivering pizzas for Angelo, the owner of a South Florida beachside pizzeria who recognizes his artistic talent and sees Jesse as his own son. After work, Jesse draws monsters and imaginary creatures, hoping to study art and pursue a creative career.

Yet his employment has a darker side. Angelo also relies on Jesse to transport money from an illegal gambling operation to Ray, a figure whose connections expose Jesse to ever more danger. The large amount of cash that Jesse brings in makes leaving even more difficult.

The contradiction defines Jesse's early struggle: the same man who treats him like a son and supports his creative aspirations is drawing him deeper into a world of secrets, money, and potential violence. Jesse longs for another path without knowing how dramatically his life is about to change.

The Woman from His Dreams

For some time, Jesse has dreamed about a woman with dark curls and striking green eyes. Their encounters feel vivid and strangely intimate, although he has never met her.

Then he visits Ray's house and finds that woman standing before him.

Taria, who's come to Florida from New Orleans to stay with her uncle Ray, seems to understand their connection long before Jesse can make sense of it. A powerfully psychic empath and seer, Taria possesses an unusual understanding of the unseen forces shaping their lives. Her connection to the moon, her rituals, and her apparent ability to perceive things beyond ordinary human experience draw Jesse into a reality he never imagined possible.

When Taria disappears, their connection becomes an urgent mystery. Jesse must confront the possibility that her departure is linked to the threats gathering around Angelo and Ray.

Visions, Warnings, and Unanswered Questions

As Jesse searches for answers, a series of extraordinary encounters challenges his understanding of reality. Bolière, an enigmatic Vodou practitioner who seems to appear from nowhere, offers cryptic warnings about the dangers surrounding him. When Jesse's deceased best friend, Cinco, begins appearing to him, the boundaries between life and death, memory and loss, and the visible and unseen worlds grow increasingly uncertain.

Tarot readings, visions, and recurring déjà vu deepen the uncertainty. Jesse cannot easily determine whether these experiences guide him, mislead him, or reveal a future that can still be changed.

The pressure is more than supernatural. Angelo and Ray's criminal activities create real-world dangers, making Jesse's decisions increasingly consequential. His search for Taria forces him to consider not only what unseen forces might want, but also what responsibility he bears for his own next steps.

Moon, Sky, and the Question of Fate

The novel unfolds in three parts, Stars, Sun, and Moon, and the shifting interplay of light and darkness mirrors Jesse's uncertainty about what he can trust.

Throughout A Death Never Lived, the natural world and celestial imagery are more than atmospheric details. The South Florida setting, with its tropical beauty, shifting skies, and unpredictable weather, provides a vivid backdrop for the story's unfolding mysteries. The moon, in particular, becomes an almost living presence, intimately connected to Taria's supernatural abilities and Jesse's growing awareness of forces beyond his understanding. These elements deepen the novel's exploration of fate, destiny, and the possibility that reality is far more mysterious than it appears.

In that sense, the novel echoes the famous words Hamlet speaks to Horatio:

“There are more things in heaven and earth... Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

- William Shakespeare, Hamlet (1.5)

At its heart, A Death Never Lived asks whether knowing about a possible tragedy could prevent it, and whether love can change the future without taking away personal choice. Jesse's artistic ambition provides an important counterweight to the threats surrounding him: his desire to create remains a reminder that his life could still follow a different direction.

Clifford Evan's Broader Creative World

A Death Never Lived marks the beginning of a larger supernatural saga. The second novel in the DELIVERED series, Dream Girl, is scheduled for publication in 2027. Told entirely from Taria's perspective, the novel offers readers a deeper understanding of the enigmatic woman at the heart of Jesse's journey. Through her experiences as an empath, healer, and seer, Dream Girl expands the series' exploration of consciousness, unseen forces, and the mysteries of human destiny.

Evan's creative work extends beyond supernatural fiction. His other publications include Cupid's Farewell Christmas and Mrs. Claus Tells All, imaginative holiday stories developed with collaborator Sonny Quinn. Although markedly different in tone and subject matter, these works share an interest in the complexities of human relationships, the power of imagination, and the choices that shape our lives.

About the Author: Clifford Evan

Clifford Evan is a published novelist, award-winning screenwriter, story consultant, photographer, and educator whose creative work spans fiction, film, and television. His experiences in New York City, New Orleans, and South Florida have influenced his storytelling, particularly his interest in distinctive settings, complex relationships, and the mysteries of human experience.

Evan holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Columbia University and a Doctor of Letters degree from Drew University. With more than 25 years of experience in higher education, he currently teaches in the Department of Writing Studies at Montclair State University.

His DELIVERED series is also in development for film and television with Malin Entertainment. The series' pilot screenplay, Dream Girl, has earned multiple awards and honors, including Best TV Pilot at the Miami Screenplay Awards. The project's expansion across literature and screen storytelling reflects Evan's continuing interest in exploring the boundaries between ordinary experience and extraordinary possibility.

About The Book: A Death Never Lived

Blending supernatural suspense, crime, romance, and metaphysical mystery, A Death Never Lived invites readers into a world where dreams may foretell the future, unseen forces influence human lives, and love can become both a source of salvation and a catalyst for danger.

As the first installment in the DELIVERED series, A Death Never Lived introduces a story that extends beyond the boundaries of a conventional supernatural thriller, raising a question that resonates long after the final page:

Is our future something we create, or something that has already been written?

A Death Never Lived (DELIVERED Book 1), published by Tempest Books, is available now. Order your copy on Amazon.

To learn more about Clifford Evan, the DELIVERED series, and the forthcoming Dream Girl, visit and follow him on Instagram