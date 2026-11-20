MENAFN - GetNews) Hepatitis A, mosquito-borne viruses and overlooked travel health insurance coverage mean a winter in the sun now needs a different checklist.

TORONTO, ON - November 19, 2026 -- Ontario's snowbirds are changing where they spend the winter, and Travel Health Now clinicians say many haven't changed how they prepare. A Florida condo needed travel insurance and little else. Three months in Mexico, Costa Rica or the Dominican Republic means vaccines, mosquito protection and a plan for medical care abroad.

The shift is well documented. Statistics Canada reports that Canadian residents made 23.1 million trips to the United States in 2025, down 23.5% from 2024, while overseas trips rose 10.2% to 14.3 million. In the last quarter of 2025, Mexico was Canadians' top overseas destination, with 673,000 visits, 185,000 more than a year earlier. The Dominican Republic ranked third. A Snowbird Advisor survey of more than 4,000 Canadian snowbirds in October 2025 found that 23% planned to winter outside the US, up from 12% the season before.

Many snowbirds have wintered in Florida for years and never needed a travel health visit," said Irfan Jetha, CEO at Travel Health Now. "Mexico and the Caribbean are wonderful places to spend the winter, but the risks are different. Hepatitis A spreads through food and water, even at good resorts, and dengue and chikungunya are spread by mosquitoes across the region."

The Government of Canada currently has a Level 2 travel health notice in place for chikungunya, and a chikungunya vaccine is now approved in Canada. There is no dengue vaccine available in Canada, so preventing bites is the main protection. Malaria occurs in limited areas of Mexico and in some provinces of the Dominican Republic, including the one where Punta Cana is located.

Health insurance coverage is the other gap. Although provincial plans and premium credit cards may offer some coverage for out-of-country travel, it is strongly recommended to consider private travel medical insurance that covers you for the entire duration of your trip and includes transportation home.

"A longer stay changes the advice," said Irfan Jetha. "Vaccines that are optional for a one-week resort trip, like typhoid, become worth discussing when you'll be away for three months. The best time to sort this out is six to eight weeks before you leave, so there's still time if a vaccine needs more than one dose."

Travel Health Now's checklist for snowbirds heading south:

Book a travel health consult six to eight weeks before departure.

Get hepatitis A vaccine, plus flu and COVID-19 shots at least two weeks before you fly.

Ask whether typhoid, rabies, chikungunya vaccine or malaria tablets suit your destination and length of stay.

Pack insect repellent, oral rehydration salts, a printed list of your medications and enough medicine for the whole stay plus extra.

Confirm your travel medical insurance covers your full stay and medical transportation home.

The full checklist, with advice for Mexico, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba, is at .

About Travel Health Now

Travel Health Now is an Ontario travel health service. A licensed clinician reviews each traveller's itinerary by video and prepares a personal vaccine and prevention plan, and travellers then get vaccinated at a partner clinic or pharmacy near them. Appointments are booked online at travelhealthnow.

Irfan Jetha, R.Ph., is available for interviews in English