MENAFN - GetNews) "“Yotpo's Sampling campaigns have been a game changer for us, streamlining the end-to-end process and reducing the time our team spends managing the campaigns; it is by far the best solution in the market,” said Ramiro Pineda, Senior Director of Ecommerce at Free Country."Built into Yotpo Reviews, Sampling helps brands collect authentic, clearly labeled reviews ahead of product launches, with an average of 93% of samples generating reviews within four weeks. Apparel brand Free Country saw 90% higher conversion rates and 265% more units sold for new styles in their first 30 days, compared to styles launched the previous year.

NEW YORK, NY – November 19, 2026 – Yotpo, which helps commerce brands turn customer trust and loyalty into measurable growth, today announced the launch of Yotpo Sampling, a product sampling solution built into Yotpo Reviews. Sampling puts products in the hands of proven reviewers, helping brands collect detailed, authentic reviews where they're needed most, including before new products go live.

Shoppers check reviews before they buy, and AI shopping assistants increasingly draw on review content when deciding which products to recommend. Reviews now influence buying decisions on the product page and visibility well beyond it. And how brands collect those reviews matters just as much as how many they have.

The gap is widest on new launches, seasonal collections, slow movers and products with only a handful of reviews. Waiting for organic reviews can take months, leaving products without the social proof shoppers need to buy with confidence. Products with 45-55 reviews see roughly 160% higher conversion than products with no reviews, according to a recent Yotpo analysis of millions of product-page visits across ecommerce stores.

Yotpo Sampling helps close that gap by managing campaigns from setup through review collection, including reviewer selection and follow-up, so brand teams don't have to. Samples go to Peek, Yotpo's opt-in community of more than 60,000 vetted reviewers. Reviewers are matched to campaigns within an hour, based on the brand's criteria, qualifying questions and the quality of their past reviews. On average, 93% of samples generate reviews within four weeks, and one in three of those reviews includes a photo or video.

Trust is built into how Sampling works. Reviewers are free to share honest feedback, and samples are never conditional on a positive review. Every sampled review is clearly labeled as sampled, in line with FTC disclosure guidelines, so shoppers know what they're reading and brands can grow review volume while maintaining transparency and trust.

Because Sampling lives inside Yotpo Reviews, there's no separate vendor or platform to manage. For Shopify brands, sample orders are created automatically and fulfilled from the brand's own inventory. Non-Shopify brands can export approved orders for fulfillment. Reviews flow through the brand's existing Yotpo moderation and display process. Sampling credits can be used across products and campaigns, so teams can support an entire launch calendar, not just a single hero product.

“Shoppers check reviews before they buy, and AI shopping tools increasingly rely on them too. Yet new products often launch without the customer feedback that helps shoppers make confident decisions,” said Tsvika Vishnievsky, CRO of Yotpo.“We built Yotpo Sampling to change that: real products in the hands of proven reviewers, with honest, clearly labeled reviews flowing straight into the Yotpo Reviews workflow brands already use.”

Customer Results

Brands using Yotpo Sampling are already seeing results, from faster product launches to higher conversion.

Free Country, a New York-based outdoor apparel brand, used to wait more than three months for sampling reviews from previous vendors, meaning new styles often launched without them. With Yotpo Sampling, the first reviews arrived within three days of launching a campaign, allowing its FW26 styles to go live with reviews already on the page. Those new products saw 90% higher conversion and sold 265% more units in their first 30 days compared with the previous year's styles.

“Yotpo's Sampling campaigns have been a game changer for us, streamlining the end-to-end process and reducing the time our team spends managing the campaigns; it is by far the best solution in the market,” said Ramiro Pineda, Senior Director of Ecommerce at Free Country.

No Nonsense, a women's legwear and apparel brand, saw conversion double on its sampled style compared with the previous period.

“Yotpo's Sampling campaigns have been a big unlock for our brand,” said Connor Cossio, Senior Ecommerce Manager at No Nonsense.“Being able to drop an item and have it supplemented with reviews pretty shortly after is really big.”

At Dyper, a direct-to-consumer eco-friendly baby care brand, 90% of samples generated reviews, and 85% of those reviews included detailed feedback.

“Site email reviews are usually one line. But with the sampling program, most of them came out with paragraphs, listing out pros, listing out cons, thoughtful photos, even some videos,” said Seth Klein, Director of Digital & Creative at Dyper.

Availability

Yotpo Sampling is available now to new and existing Yotpo Reviews customers in the US, Canada and Australia, for both Shopify and non-Shopify stores, through flexible sampling packages. To learn more or request a demo, visit yotpo/platform/reviews/samplin.

Methodology

Review conversion figures are based on a large-scale Yotpo analysis of hundreds of millions of product-page visits across thousands of ecommerce stores using Yotpo Reviews, conducted between October 20 and November 18, 2026. A conversion is defined as a shopper purchasing a product on the same day they viewed it. The analysis found that products with approximately 50 reviews had a 1.79% conversion rate, compared to 0.69% for products with no reviews.

About Yotpo

Yotpo helps commerce brands turn customer trust and loyalty into measurable growth, wherever shoppers discover and buy. Its products, Reviews & UGC, Loyalty & Referrals and Yotpo Discover, help brands collect stronger customer signals, give customers reasons to come back and get recommended as more shoppers ask AI what to buy. Founded in 2011, Yotpo has collected more than 660 million reviews and supports more than 35,000 merchants. Learn more at