MENAFN - GetNews)"Skintastic Tips compares four formats and lists 23% off for new US customers through the end of the year."Skintastic Tips publishes a Black Friday K-beauty guide comparing four Korean skincare selections at Stylevana, with 23% off for new US customers using AFFWELCOME through the end of 2026.

New York, NY - Nov. 19, 2026 - Black Friday K-beauty deals are the focus of a Skintastic Tips guide comparing four Korean skincare products sold through Stylevana, with a dated US coupon alongside the selections. The 2026 roundup brings together an essence, a watery layer, a jar and a compact tube. Its three top picks lead into a full comparison of four brands by volume, ingredients and finish.

Full comparison and current prices: the Skintastic Tips guide

The offers are listed in the Skintastic Tips guide, where the coupon appears beside each purchase button. On the 2026 page, readers can see the differences before deciding what to buy during November sales, including the different commitments involved in a repeat purchase and a formula not yet tried. Descriptions come from published retailer and maker information.

Black Friday K-beauty 2026: Stylevana sale and code

Stylevana's AFFWELCOME code gives new US customers 23% off first orders at checkout from November 2026 until 31 December. The offer feed lists that rate without a minimum spend; returning customers do not qualify. Shoppers should confirm acceptance in the basket before payment. The deal runs through its stated deadline; it does not establish how long a later Black Friday sale or Cyber Monday promotion will last.

For shoppers comparing Black Friday K-beauty discounts, the guide keeps the selected pack beside the offer. A sale price alone cannot show whether a single bottle and a multi-pack represent the same purchase. Comparing prices also requires attention to volume. A larger quantity can mean more to store, while a smaller pack does not necessarily cost less per milliliter.

Black Friday K-beauty: Korean skincare choices to buy

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is the 100 ml pump bottle. Its published formula contains 96% snail secretion filtrate, and the guide positions it as a light, hydrating layer. The animal-derived ingredient makes this option unsuitable for a vegan shopping list. The percentage describes the contents, rather than an application amount.

Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream comes in a 50 ml jar. The maker names rice bran water, squalane and niacinamide and describes a dewy finish. The Black Friday K-beauty guide uses that finish to help readers compare texture preferences before choosing a cream. Shoppers who prefer a matte base under makeup may want less visible sheen or glow.

Anua Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner is the 250 ml bottle, with 77% Houttuynia cordata extract in the retailer description. A large bottle may suit a familiar routine, but commits a first-time buyer to more formula. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Cream provides the 30 ml tube alternative. The retailer describes a moisturizing formula with a non-greasy feel; its compact size may fit a wash bag or limited shelf space.

K-beauty Black Friday 2026: a collection starts with one step

Choosing among Black Friday K-beauty offers should start with the gap in an existing routine. The guide refers to the American Academy of Dermatology's simple plan of gentle cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen. Suitability for sensitive skin depends on the formula rather than the brand or its origin in Korea. The full label and warnings matter more than a broad all-types description.

A serum or ampoule label can describe an extra layer, rather than a required step. Hyaluronic acid, collagen and retinol names do not establish how a formula will work. Serums need comparison by stated contents; a brightening claim alone cannot settle the choice. A sheet mask or lip balm in a bundle may add an unwanted item rather than useful value.

Cyber Monday shopping and Christmas delivery details

The guide advises shoppers to check delivery and dispatch estimates when planning holiday gifts. Separate items can have different availability. How many days an order takes, and when it ships, matter more than a seasonal label when choosing a gift. A promotion does not promise a particular arrival day. Gift sets need comparison by exact volume and pack count. These details remain useful after a coupon expires and throughout the year.

The Black Friday K-beauty comparison is available at Skintastic Tips. Its K-beauty buying section places those decisions alongside the dated Stylevana code, helping shoppers compare the selected bottle or jar before committing to a basket. The same approach helps readers shop for a wanted step during Black Friday and Cyber Monday before adding more bottles.

The complete Skintastic Tips guide, with each pick and its current price

About Skintastic Tips

Skintastic Tips publishes guides and comparisons about skin care and hair care. The site includes roundups, product reviews and practical tips, with published features and buying considerations to help readers assess their preferences.