Black Friday & Cyber Monday Luxury Shopping Guide: EKOUAER COLLECTION Unveils Premium Loungewear For“The Hours That Are All Yours”
BFCM Shopping Boom: Quiet-Luxury Loungewear Becomes a Top Category
Fueled by the rising“Bed-to-Street” styling trend, premium loungewear has become a breakout category during the BFCM shopping season. Today's shoppers increasingly prioritize luxe fabric texture, sophisticated design and multi-scene versatility. As a purveyor of attainable luxury loungewear, EKOUAER has earned steady popularity across overseas e-commerce platforms with creative silhouettes and premium fabric craftsmanship. For this BFCM promotion, the brand has partnered with fashion editors and lifestyle influencers to conduct real-wear testing and launch a curated product lineup, officially rolling out its two flagship styles to the North American market.
Two Blockbuster Styles Win Over Editors & Influencers
1. Vanessa Hudgens-Inspired Set: Recreate A-List Effortless Home Style
This tailored set features a sleek, slim-cut silhouette free of shapeless bulk, transitioning seamlessly from nights in to casual outings. Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, it delivers buttery smoothness, wrinkle resistance and fuss-free maintenance. Rendered in a refined black hue that balances practicality and moody ambiance, it tops the brand's bestseller list and stands as the must-have restock pick for BFCM.
2. Lara Costafreda Collaboration Print Style: Wear Art Every Day
EKOUAER has teamed up with Spanish artist Lara Costafreda - whose client roster includes Chanel and Hermès - to launch an exclusive capsule of printed pajamas infused with hand-painted watercolor art. This upgraded two-piece set consists of a V-neck top and high-waisted wide-leg trousers, both made from 100% mulberry silk. The V-neckline elevates elegance, while the wide-leg design guarantees all-night comfort. The relaxed fit suits all-day at-home wear, aligning perfectly with the quiet luxury trend and making it ideal for fall-winter home OOTDs.
Affordable Quiet Luxury: Premium Home Comfort Without the Brand Markup
This Black Friday & Cyber Monday, EKOUAER COLLECTION leverages high-thread-count satin, atelier tailoring and supply-chain strengths to craft value-driven quiet luxury loungewear. Shoppers can get their hands on celebrity-inspired styles and artist-collaboration pieces without steep brand markups, embracing elevated luxury within the comfort of home.
The Hours That Are All Yours - your quiet, private moments at home deserve exquisite treats. The BFCM curated collection is now live on the brand's Amazon store. Shop the edit today.
About EKOUAER
EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.
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