MENAFN - GetNews)"Is your team ranked? Travel Baseball Authority's new travel baseball rankings cover 9U to 14U teams in six states and are updated every week."Travel Baseball Authority has launched travel baseball rankings that are updated every week and combine results from every type of tournament, including Perfect Game, USSSA, NCS and Triple Crown. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, the new rankings cover 9U to 14U teams in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas, with more states coming soon. Parents and coaches can now see where their team ranks based on its whole season, not just one organization's games.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - November 19, 2026 - Travel Baseball Authority has launched travel baseball rankings powered by its own proprietary algorithm, which combines results from every type of tournament into one ranking that is updated every week. The new rankings cover 9U through 14U teams in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas, with more states launching soon.

Many travel baseball rankings are not updated weekly and often only count games from one organization, such as Perfect Game, USSSA or NCS. But most travel teams don't play in just one. A team might play a Perfect Game event one weekend, a USSSA tournament the next, and a Ripken, PBR or Five Tool event after that. Rankings that count only one organization miss a big part of a team's season.

Travel Baseball Authority's proprietary algorithm solves that problem. It combines results from all tournaments and uses more than 18 different factors to calculate each team's ranking.

“Parents and coaches ask me all the time, 'Where does my team rank?'” said Simon Chan, founder of Travel Baseball Authority.“That's hard to answer when each organization only counts its own games. Our rankings look at a team's whole season, at every tournament, and we update them every week so families always know where their team stands.”

Chan said the idea came from his own experience as a travel baseball dad.

“When my oldest son was on a top 9U team, the only rankings we knew that existed were USSSA rankings,” Chan said.“We thought we were good, but we didn't know that teams playing in other tournaments weren't ranked, and some of them were actually way better than we were.”

Some people question whether youth teams should be ranked at all, but Chan says families want to know.

“Some people say rankings for youth sports are ridiculous, but the parents and kids who are involved want to know where their team stands,” he said.“If you're spending time and money every weekend competing in tournaments, you want to know how good you really are.”

Parents have responded quickly. Travel Baseball Authority's first Instagram post of its California rankings was shared more than 500 times within 12 hours.

“Parents love it,” Chan said.“They need this, and they've been wanting it for a long time.”

Teams need a minimum number of games to appear in the rankings so that one or two lucky weekends can't push a team straight to the top. Teams that haven't reached the minimum yet are listed in an“On the Radar” section until they qualify.

Parents, players and coaches can see if their team is ranked at

About Travel Baseball Authority

Travel Baseball Authority is a free online resource for travel baseball families, covering rankings, tournaments, teams, costs and player development. It was founded by Simon Chan, a Los Angeles dad of three travel baseball players with 10 years of experience in travel ball.