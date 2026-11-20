MENAFN - GetNews)"DailyProductScan compares two Clever Fox formats and two LEUCHTTURM1917 editions sold through Blick"DailyProductScan's Black Friday planner guide compares four paper formats from Clever Fox and LEUCHTTURM1917, with code CFPA10 for 10% off at Clever Fox.

New York, NY - Nov. 19, 2026 - DailyProductScan has published a Black Friday planner comparison covering four paper formats and a Clever Fox discount code for shoppers planning for the year ahead. The guide brings together Clever Fox Weekly Premium and Daily Premium, sold by Clever Fox, alongside LEUCHTTURM1917 Weekly & Notebook 2027 and Quarterly Daily 2027, available through Blick. It compares writing room, printed dates and portability before assessing shopping savings.

Full comparison and current prices: the DailyProductScan guide

Black Friday planner offers from Clever Fox and Blick

The Clever Fox store offer is CFPA10 for 10% off storewide. No usable expiry date was supplied, so the guide gives no end date and does not describe the code as a one-day promotion. The coupon appears beside the relevant buttons at DailyProductScan. No confirmed coupon is listed for the two LEUCHTTURM1917 options at Blick.

The Black Friday planner guide gives shoppers a basis for comparing deals across those merchants. A sale reduction is only useful when the selected format fits the intended routine. Shoppers can compare a store discount with the book's duration, delivery terms and return policy before deciding whether to buy. The final price alone cannot establish whether a deal meets those requirements. A six-month volume and a twelve-month book meet different needs, even when their covers look similar.

Black Friday planner shopping: weekly or daily formats

Clever Fox Weekly Premium offers twelve undated months, prompts for priorities and habit checks, monthly reviews and quarterly goal spreads. Its A5 soft cover, 120gsm paper, three ribbon markers and six sticker sheets accompany a layout that requires dates to be entered by hand. That flexible beginning can suit someone whose schedule changes during the holiday season.

Clever Fox Daily Premium includes hourly slots and priority fields in a six-month format. The maker lists a PU-leather hardcover and an illustrated user guide. Monthly pages are grouped before the other spreads. In the Black Friday planner comparison, the distinction is between guided weeks and more detailed entries, with the shorter duration affecting how many books a full year requires.

Start with dates and writing space

The LEUCHTTURM1917 Weekly & Notebook 2027 places a calendar week opposite a ruled side for notes. Its thread-bound construction opens flat, with two markers and a gusseted pocket. The A5 hardcover option is pictured in the guide. Someone moving from a digital calendar can see whether appointments and a related task list would fit that arrangement.

LEUCHTTURM1917 Quarterly Daily 2027 divides the year into four slim volumes with flexible covers. Each date, including weekends, receives its own sheet. Carrying the current quarter leaves the other books at home; looking back at older entries requires access to those volumes. Both dated editions cover 2027, so neither replaces a diary needed for the remaining days of 2026.

November sale questions: store hours and timing

Where should sale start dates be recorded? Shoppers ready to begin in November 2026 can enter them in an undated book alongside a shopping budget and intended purchases. The dated editions begin the following year, so owners would need to record that information separately instead. The Black Friday planner guide does not provide a retailer event calendar, and the Clever Fox code has no supplied deadline. It makes no promise that the discount will continue through Cyber Monday.

Which stores have announced opening hours? The comparison does not report opening times; those details require confirmation with the selected retailer. A customer preparing to shop during Black Friday 2026 can track the announced time separately from the coupon. The first step is to plan around the intended purchase, then confirm the offer before placing an order.

The guide's top picks and product information

The Black Friday planner report starts with three top picks before examining all four models. Readers can use the DailyProductScan guide to compare sample layouts, binding and size. Before selecting a product, shoppers can create a typical set of handwritten entries on scrap paper and compare it with the maker's page photographs. Those who want room for longer notes can assess the space against their own handwriting. The comparison keeps those practical differences beside the available deals so a saving does not decide the format alone.

The complete DailyProductScan guide, with each pick and its current price

About DailyProductScan

DailyProductScan publishes useful finds for everyday life. Its website groups consumer comparisons and reviews around rooms and activities, helping shoppers assess items against their needs.