MENAFN - GetNews)"A hiker reviews a route before setting out. Hiking Backpack Hub's expanded trail library covers 100 destinations with month-by-month planning information."Hiking Backpack Hub has expanded its trail library to cover 100 hiking destinations in 40 countries. Each trail guide now has a companion best-time-to-hike page, and the site has added 37 side-by-side trail comparisons, 18 trek training plans and 15 browse collections grouped by country and route type.

United States - November 19, 2026 - Hiking Backpack Hub, an online hiking and backpacking resource, has expanded its trail library to cover 100 hiking destinations in 40 countries. The update adds a best-time-to-hike page for each of the 100 trail guides, 37 side-by-side trail comparisons, 18 trek training plans and 15 browse collections that group trails by country and route type. All of the new pages are available now at Hiking BackPack Hub Trails.

The expansion changes the trail section from a set of individual guides into a connected library. A reader can now start with a destination, check which months suit it, compare it with a similar route, and follow a training plan written for that trek, without leaving the section.

What the trail library covers

The 100 trail guides span six continents. Twenty-three are in the United States, including Half Dome in Yosemite, the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, the Mount Whitney Trail, the John Muir Trail, the Wonderland Trail around Mount Rainier and sections of the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide trails. The remaining 77 guides cover routes in 39 other countries, among them the Tour du Mont Blanc, the Everest Base Camp trek, the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, the Milford Track in New Zealand, the W Trek in Torres del Paine, the Laugavegur Trail in Iceland, the Machame Route on Kilimanjaro and the Kumano Kodo in Japan.

Each guide sets out the route overview, distance, elevation gain, difficulty and route type, along with the managing authority, a link to the official source and the permit requirements for that trail. A suggested itinerary, practical tips and a set of frequently asked questions complete each page.

Best-time-to-hike pages for all 100 trails

Every trail guide now has a companion page that answers one question: when to go. Each page opens with a direct answer, then gives a month-by-month view of the destination, a description of each season, a packing note and a list of common timing mistakes. A short set of frequently asked questions closes each page.

The monthly rainfall figures are drawn from NASA POWER climate data, and daylight hours are calculated for each location, so readers can see how conditions change through the year before they choose travel dates. The pages describe warmth in relative terms and do not publish absolute temperatures. Gridded climate data can misstate conditions in mountain terrain, where the temperature at a trailhead and at a high pass can differ widely, and the site chose to leave those figures out instead of publishing numbers that could mislead.

37 trail comparisons

The comparison pages place two routes next to each other for hikers who are deciding between them. The pairings reflect choices that hikers commonly weigh up: the Inca Trail and the Salkantay Trek, Everest Base Camp and Annapurna Base Camp, the Tour du Mont Blanc and the Walker's Haute Route, Half Dome and Angels Landing, the Milford Track and the Routeburn Track, and Kilimanjaro and Mount Fuji. Each comparison opens with a short answer, then sets out how the two routes differ in effort and season, what they have in common, and which kind of hiker each one suits. A gear note and a set of frequently asked questions follow, and each page links back to the full guide for both trails.

The training plans cover preparation for specific treks, including Everest Base Camp, Kilimanjaro, the Inca Trail, the Annapurna Circuit, Mount Whitney, Mount Fuji, Half Dome, the Tour du Mont Blanc, the John Muir Trail, the GR20 in Corsica, the Camino Francés and the Grand Canyon. Each plan describes the physical demands of the route, a baseline fitness level, training phases, strength work, practice walks with a loaded pack, and notes on altitude or terrain where they apply.

The activity guidance in the plans follows published recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The altitude information follows CDC Yellow Book and Wilderness Medical Society guidance. The plans are general preparation information and are not a substitute for advice from a doctor, particularly for high-altitude treks.

15 browse collections

The browse section groups the 100 trails into 15 collections. Twelve are organized by country: the United States, New Zealand, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Nepal, Canada, Norway, Japan, Australia, Peru and China. Three are organized by route type: long-distance thru-hikes, loop hikes and circuits, and point-to-point hikes. The collections give readers a way to find trails by where they want to travel or by the kind of trip they want to take.

Statement from the editorial team

"Choosing a trail usually comes down to a few plain questions: when to go, how it compares with the alternative, and how to get ready for it," the Hiking Backpack Hub editorial team said in a statement. "The expanded library puts those answers alongside each trail guide, with the sources listed on the page."

"We also wanted to be clear about the limits of the data," the statement continued. "Where a figure could not be supported by a reliable source, such as mountain temperatures, we left it out. Permit rules, closures and fees change, so every guide points readers to the managing authority to confirm dtrailetails before they travel."

How the library connects to the rest of the site

The trail library links to the site's existing sections. Each trail guide connects to a places-to-stay guide for the same destination, which describes the types of lodging available, such as campgrounds, mountain huts, refuges and lodges, and names the official booking sources. Each guide also links to a suggested gear list for the kind of trip involved.

The site's planning section includes nine tools: a backpack quiz, a pack size finder, a torso length calculator, a base weight calculator, a packing checklist, a hike time calculator, a food and water planner, a pack load calculator and a pack fit troubleshooter. The tools are free to use and do not require an account. A separate skills section covers subjects such as the ten essentials, navigation with a map and compass, water treatment, Leave No Trace practice, first aid and blisters, wildlife safety, solo hiking safety, hiking with children and dogs, and hiking at altitude. Separate sections cover trail food and footwear.

How the content is produced

Hiking Backpack Hub does not present its guides as first-hand trip reports. The content is compiled from managing-authority information, official sources and published reference data, and each major page lists its sources. Images that are illustrative are labeled as such. The site publishes an editorial policy and a corrections policy, and readers can report an error through the corrections page.

Availability

The trail guides, best-time-to-hike pages, comparisons, training plans and browse collections are available now at no cost at

About Hiking Backpack Hub

Hiking Backpack Hub is an online resource for hikers and backpackers that publishes gear buying guides, trail guides, trip planning tools and skills articles. The site launched in September 2026 at hikingbackpackhub. Its mission is to help people plan hikes and choose gear using clearly sourced, plainly written information.