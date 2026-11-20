MENAFN - GetNews)Global sleepwear and loungewear manufacturer EKOUAER COLLECTION has officially launched a curated Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) product selection under the campaign theme "The Hours That Are All Yours." Highlighting two signature 100% mulberry silk styles-a Vanessa Hudgens-inspired tailored ensemble and an artistic print set in collaboration with Spanish illustrator Lara Costafreda-the release targets North American seasonal shoppers seeking quiet-luxury homewear and multi-scenario lounge apparel.

Retail analytics across the North American e-commerce and apparel sectors point to sustained consumer momentum around "Bed-to-Street" styling and accessible luxury during peak BFCM promotional windows. Shoppers are increasingly prioritizing natural silk textures, streamlined silhouettes, and durable garment construction that transition smoothly between domestic rest and casual out-of-home appearances without traditional luxury retail markups.

"Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday selection focuses on delivering refined textile craftsmanship and adaptable silhouettes at attainable price points," stated an EKOUAER brand strategy representative. "By pairing 100% mulberry silk formulations with editorial-tested tailoring and original watercolor artwork, EKOUAER COLLECTION provides North American consumers with high-utility homewear designed for enduring comfort and understated elegance."

Material Formulations & Featured BFCM Highlights

The EKOUAER COLLECTION BFCM edit establishes elevated textile and structural standards across two flagship styles:



Vanessa Hudgens-Inspired 100% Mulberry Silk Set: Tailored with a streamlined, non-bulky silhouette in a versatile black colorway, this set is constructed from 100% mulberry silk engineered for smooth hand-feel, low wrinkling, and straightforward care. Designed to move effortlessly from evening rest to casual daytime errands, it serves as a core seasonal restock item. Lara Costafreda Collaboration 100% Mulberry Silk Print Set: Created in partnership with Spanish artist Lara Costafreda, this two-piece set pairs a V-neck top with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in 100% mulberry silk featuring hand-painted watercolor artwork. Combining a refined neckline with a relaxed, flowing cut, the ensemble supports all-day indoor comfort and seasonal home styling.

Omnichannel Integration and BFCM Availability

The curated EKOUAER COLLECTION BFCM assortment is fully synchronized across the brand's North American fulfillment network. Complete sizing, colorway, and availability details across both featured styles are live via EKOUAER's official Amazon storefront and direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital channels for immediate holiday dispatch.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.