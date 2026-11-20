MENAFN - GetNews) Versatile knits and easy layers offer options for hosting at home, visiting family and gathering with friends.

NEW YORK - Nov. 20, 2026 - Zeagoo, a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over, is highlighting Thanksgiving outfit ideas built around familiar wardrobe staples. With crewneck, V-neck and turtleneck sweaters, the seasonal selection offers ways to dress for a day of cooking, conversation and celebration while staying true to personal style.

Hosting at Home: Keep It Simple

For welcoming guests and moving between the kitchen and table, the classic crewneck pullover pairs easily with relaxed tailored trousers and flats. Its simple neckline provides a clean starting point, while small earrings add a finishing touch without getting in the way of preparations.

Dinner with Friends: Add a Personal Detail

For Friendsgiving or dinner at a favorite restaurant, style the relaxed V-neck sweater with a flowing midi skirt and ankle boots. The open neckline leaves room for a necklace, while contrasting textures add interest without elaborate styling. Straight-leg jeans offer a more casual alternative.

Visiting Family: Build in Layers

The chunky turtleneck sweater brings texture to a relaxed family gathering. Pair its loose silhouette with straight-leg pants and a roomy outer layer for the journey.

For a lighter option, wear the crewneck or V-neck beneath Zeagoo's camel single-breasted coat. Removing the coat indoors makes it easy to adjust between chilly outdoor temperatures and a warm dining room.

Across these looks, Zeagoo encourages women to start with what feels comfortable and make the outfit their own. Explore the selection at zeagoo, or share a Thanksgiving look on Instagram with #ZeagooHolidayMoment, tagging @zeagoo.

About Zeagoo

Zeagoo is a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over. According to Similarweb Retail Intelligence data for April–September 2026, Zeagoo ranked No. 1 in Women's Blouses, Women's Tank Tops and Button-Down Shirts on Amazon U.S. Guided by“Be Different. Be You,” the brand emphasizes comfort, versatile styling and personal expression.