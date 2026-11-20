MENAFN - GetNews) "Before and after: the school media center, renovated by ACC Construction Group with plank flooring, new lighting and library shelving."Locust Grove commercial contractor ACC Construction Group has completed a full interior renovation of a Georgia school, rebuilding classrooms, a media center, restrooms and a large assembly room while students and staff stayed in the building.

Locust Grove, Georgia - November 19, 2026

ACC Construction Group, a commercial general contractor based in Locust Grove, Georgia, has completed a full interior renovation of a Georgia school. The project covered classrooms, the library and media center, corridors and stairwells, restrooms and a large open assembly room. The school remained open and operating throughout construction.

The renovation touched nearly every type of room in the building. Learning spaces, shared areas and support spaces were all rebuilt with new flooring, ceilings, lighting, casework, partitions and paint. Because the building stayed occupied, the work was planned and phased around the school's daily schedule, with separated work zones and protected paths for students, teachers and visitors.

"Schools can't close for a renovation, so the job is to keep the building working while we rebuild the spaces inside it," said Clif Harrison of ACC Construction Group. "That means planning the sequence before we start, keeping work areas separated, and leaving every area clean and safe at the end of each day."

Media center: before and after

The library and media center saw one of the most visible changes. Before the renovation, the room had green carpet, surface-mounted fluorescent light fixtures and a painted mural wall. The space was rebuilt with plank flooring, new lighting and library shelving. The finished room includes a reading area with built-in shelving and a feature wall, along with an open floor plan that gives students room to read, study and work in groups.

Before: the media center with green carpet, surface-mounted fluorescent lights and a painted mural wall.

After: the renovated library and media center. Photo: ACC Construction Group.

Assembly room: before and after

The school's large assembly room had dated patterned tile and low light. ACC Construction Group turned it into an open assembly and multipurpose room with new flooring, a new ceiling grid and recessed lighting. The brighter, more open room gives the school a large space for gatherings and group activities.

Before: the assembly room with dated patterned tile and low light.

After: the open assembly room with new flooring, ceiling and recessed lighting. Photo: ACC Construction Group.

Classrooms, corridors and restrooms

Classrooms were updated with new flooring, paint and lighting, and several received new casework, storage, built-in cubbies and shelving. Some rooms gained whiteboard walls and new acoustic ceilings, and a small group classroom was finished for focused instruction. These changes give teachers more storage and more flexible layouts while making each room brighter and easier to maintain.

Corridors and stair areas were also rebuilt. Hallways received new plank flooring, fresh paint, new lighting and built-in shelving. Stairwells and landings were finished with new treads, handrails, guardrails and feature walls. The corridor and entry areas were updated with new finishes and signage, giving visitors a clear first impression when they enter the building.

Restrooms throughout the school were rebuilt with new partitions, fixtures and tile. The work included new vanity areas with tiled feature walls and wall-hung sinks, single-occupancy restrooms, and an ADA-accessible restroom with new fixtures, grab bar backing and tile work.

Working in an occupied building

Renovating a building that stays open takes planning before construction begins. ACC Construction Group's process starts with preconstruction. The team builds budgets from early drawings, gathers real pricing from subcontractors, and reviews value engineering options before the scope is locked. Ceilings and walls are opened before the price is final, so existing conditions are found early instead of during construction.

Permitting comes next. ACC Construction Group prepares submittals for the reviewing jurisdiction so plan review does not hold up the schedule. Once work begins, one superintendent stays on site to run the project, the schedule is updated every week, and items that could affect completion are called out early. Any change in scope is priced and approved in writing before the work happens.

In occupied buildings, the company uses barriers and protected corridors to keep work areas separate from the people using the building. Sites are left clean and presentable each evening, so the building is ready for the next school day. ACC Construction Group works with subcontractors it has used before, and those trades stay with the project through the warranty period.

"Our approach is built on preconstruction, not optimism," said Harrison. "When we find existing conditions early and keep the schedule current every week, the owner knows where the project stands and there are fewer surprises once the work is underway."

Closeout and handoff

At the end of the project, ACC Construction Group completes the punch list and delivers warranties, manuals and as-built drawings. The team also walks through the building with the facility's maintenance staff, so the people who care for the building day to day know how the new systems and finishes work. A follow-up walkthrough takes place before the first year is up. This handoff gives the school's maintenance team what it needs to keep the new spaces in good condition, and it gives the owner a complete record of what was built and where.

A growing market for commercial renovation

The project comes as demand for commercial and institutional space continues to grow south of Atlanta. Henry County, where ACC Construction Group is based, recorded a 10.1 percent population increase between 2020 and 2025, according to U.S. Census data reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. The Henry County Development Authority helped bring 920 new jobs and $883 million in capital investment to the county in 2025, and in November 2026 online supplier SupplyHouse announced a logistics operation in Locust Grove expected to create 330 jobs.

Growth like this brings new students to local schools and new tenants to offices, medical practices, shops and restaurants. Many of those spaces need interior buildouts or renovations, often while the building stays in use. ACC Construction Group's school renovation shows how that work can be planned and completed without shutting a building down.

The work ACC Construction Group does

ACC Construction Group builds and renovates commercial space across Georgia and the Southeast. Projects range from a single suite buildout to a full facility. The company serves 15 industries, including schools, churches, government buildings, medical, dental and veterinary practices, offices, banks, retail stores, restaurants, fitness centers, industrial and manufacturing facilities, and automotive businesses.

The company's listed service areas include Locust Grove, McDonough, Hampton, Griffin, Jackson, Covington, Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Newnan, Senoia, Forsyth, Barnesville, Thomaston, Monticello, Eatonton and Macon, along with other communities in Middle Georgia and the southern crescent of Metro Atlanta.

Photos of the completed school renovation, including before-and-after comparisons, are available on the ACC Construction Group gallery page at.

About ACC Construction Group

ACC Construction Group is a commercial general contractor headquartered at 3390 GA-42 in Locust Grove, Georgia. The company builds and renovates offices, medical and dental practices, restaurants, retail spaces, warehouses, schools, churches and other institutional buildings across Georgia and the Southeast. Its services include commercial interior buildouts, tenant improvements, office renovations, medical office construction and commercial remodeling, delivered through design-build, hard bid or construction management. ACC Construction Group's mission is to deliver commercial projects through careful preconstruction, a current weekly schedule, transparent pricing and written change orders, so owners know where their project stands from the first budget to final closeout. Learn more at accconstructiongroup.